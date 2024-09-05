Opinion The world is pumping out 57 million tons of plastic pollution a year

BY SETH BORENSTEIN @borenbears
Updated 7:05 PM BRT, September 4, 2024

The world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution every year and spreads it from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintop to the inside of people’s bodies, according to a new study that also said more than two-thirds of it comes from the Global South.

It’s enough pollution each year — about 52 million metric tons — to fill New York City’s Central Park with plastic waste as high as the Empire State Building, according to researchers at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. They examined waste produced on the local level at more than 50,000 cities and towns across the world for a study in Wednesday’s journal Nature.

The study examined plastic that goes into the open environment, not plastic that goes into landfills or is properly burned. For 15% of the world’s population, government fails to collect and dispose of waste, the study’s authors said — a big reason Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa produce the most plastic waste. That includes 255 million people in India, the study said.

QC9Nu41m1yHXgXazpwKL--1--edrbf_5.9524x.jpg


Lagos, Nigeria, emitted the most plastic pollution of any city, according to study author Costas Velis, a Leeds environmental engineering professor. The other biggest plastic polluting cities are New Delhi; Luanda, Angola; Karachi, Pakistan and Al Qahirah, Egypt.

India leads the world in generating plastic pollution, producing 10.2 million tons a year (9.3 million metric tons), far more than double the next big-polluting nations, Nigeria and Indonesia. China, often villainized for pollution, ranks fourth but is making tremendous strides in reducing waste, Velis said. Other top plastic polluters are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and Brazil. Those eight nations are responsible for more than half of the globe’s plastic pollution, according to the study’s data.

8975f8df77d7c5f5d1cbf92d30e3b7034b2e33c2_2000x2000.webp

The United States ranks 90th in plastic pollution with more than 52,500 tons (47,600 metric tons) and the United Kingdom ranks 135th with nearly 5,100 tons (4,600 metric tons), according to the study.

In 2022, most of the world’s nations agreed to make the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution, including in the oceans. Final treaty negotiations take place in South Korea in November.

The study used artificial intelligence to concentrate on plastics that were improperly burned — about 57% of the pollution — or just dumped. In both cases incredibly tiny microplastics, or nanoplastics, are what turn the problem from a visual annoyance at beaches and a marine life problem to a human health threat, Velis said.

Several studies this year have looked at how prevalent microplastics are in our drinking water and in people’s tissue, such as hearts, brains and testicles, with doctors and scientists still not quite sure what it means in terms of human health threats.

“The big time bomb of microplastics are these microplastics released in the Global South mainly,” Velis said. “We already have a huge dispersal problem. They are in the most remote places ... the peaks of Everest, in the Mariana Trench in the ocean, in what we breathe and what we eat and what we drink.”

He called it “everybody’s problem” and one that will haunt future generations.

“We shouldn’t put the blame, any blame, on the Global South,” Velis said. “And we shouldn’t praise ourselves about what we do in the Global North in any way.”

It’s just a lack of resources and ability of government to provide the necessary services to citizens, Velis said.

Outside experts worried that the study’s focus on pollution, rather than overall production, lets the plastics industry off the hook. Making plastics emits large amounts of greenhouse gas that contribute to climate change.

“These guys have defined plastic pollution in a much narrower way, as really just macroplastics that are emitted into the environment after the consumer, and it risks us losing our focus on the upstream and saying, hey now all we need to do is manage the waste better,” said Neil Tangri, senior director of science and policy at GAIA, a global network of advocacy organizations working on zero waste and environmental justice initiatives. “It’s necessary but it’s not the whole story.”

Theresa Karlsson, science and technical advisor to International Pollutants Elimination Network, another coalition of advocacy groups on environment, health and waste issues, called the volume of pollution identified by the study “alarming” and said it shows the amount of plastics being produced today is “unmanageable.”

But she said the study misses the significance of the global trade in plastic waste that has rich countries sending it to poor ones. The study said plastic waste trade is decreasing, with China banning waste imports. But Karlsson said overall waste trade is actually increasing and likely plastics with it. She cited EU waste exports going from 110,000 tons (100,000 metric tons) in 2004 to 1.4 million tons (1.3 million metric tons) in 2021.

Velis said the amount of plastic waste traded is small. Kara Lavender Law, an oceanography professor at the Sea Education Association who wasn’t involved in the study, agreed, based on U.S. plastic waste trends. She said this was otherwise one of the more comprehensive studies on plastic waste.

Officials in the plastics industry praised the study.

“This study underscores that uncollected and unmanaged plastic waste is the largest contributor to plastic pollution and that prioritizing adequate waste management is critical to ending plastic pollution,” Chris Jahn, council secretary of the International Council on Chemical Associations, said in a statement. In treaty negotiations, the industry opposes a cap on plastic production.

The United Nations projects that plastics production is likely to rise from about 440 million tons (400 million metric tons) a year to more than 1,200 million tons (1,100 million metric tons, saying “our planet is choking in plastic.”

Jennifer McDermott contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

Microplastics are in our brains. How worried should I be?

We don’t yet know the health effects of microplastics in the brain. But until we find out more, it’s best to limit our exposure to plastics where we can.
Microplastics found in every human semen sample tested in study

Chinese scientists say further research on potential harm to reproduction from contamination is ‘imperative’
Microplastics are found in sperm brain tissue and every organ now.

Who can last longer with plastics... the planet? Or humans.
 
I’m astounded at how much garbage there is in the world. I have traveled all around the world and plastic is ingrained everywhere. I can’t help but not see it anymore, It’s the first thing I notice upon heading out the airport to where I’m going. Trash is literally everywhere and it’s certainly not getting any better. We simply can’t keep up with it.

It seems that many just don’t even care or are uneducated how much of an issue plastic is for the planet and humans. Over consumption is just out of control.

Humans are literally swimming in junk and it’s going to get a helluva a lot worse at the rate we are going. Our economy is based on purchasing more junk to keep this economic growth train going.
 
Gas121 said:
I’m astounded at how much garbage there is in the world. I have traveled all around the world and plastic is ingrained everywhere. I can’t help but not see it anymore, It’s the first thing I notice upon heading out the airport to where I’m going. Trash is literally everywhere and it’s certainly not getting any better. We simply can’t keep up with it.

It seems that many just don’t even care or are uneducated how much of an issue plastic is for the planet and humans. Over consumption is just out of control.

Humans are literally swimming in junk and it’s going to get a helluva a lot worse at the rate we are going. Our economy is based on purchasing more junk to keep this economic growth train going.
The mental health and intelligence implications are astronomical for future generations with it being found in brains at the rate it is. ( not to mention general health)

I'm actually quite surprised how little people seem to care

Microplastics are infiltrating brain tissue, studies show: ‘There’s nowhere left untouched’

Twenty-four brain samples collected in early 2024 measured on average about 0.5% plastic by weight
Twenty-four brain samples collected in early 2024 measured on average about 0.5% plastic by weight
 
I mean yeah I'd think everybody would want to have less plastic waste. Not gunna happen though. Let's be real. I don't think anybody commenting on this post will be alive when we inevitably run out of room for it, but we will.
 
One of the most wasteful things I see are those stupid small plastic bottles of water. I don't know why anyone in their right mind would buy that shit. Not only is it incredibly wasteful it's a total rip off. Just get a cooler with a 5 gal jug and fill your own bottle.
 
