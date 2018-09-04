  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television THE WITCHER TV Series (Season 4 Premieres Oct. 30, 2025)

Update: July 19, 2019

Watch the First Official Trailer for THE WITCHER Starring Henry Cavill


Henry Cavill to Star in Netflix's THE WITCHER Live-Action TV Series

XRrtxua.jpg


Netflix is bringing the current face of Superman back to television. Henry Cavill has been tapped to star in the streaming giant's straight-to-series drama The Witcher.

The eight-episode series is based on the best-selling fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It is described as an epic tale of fate and family. Cavill will take on the central character of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Netflix's Daredevil, The Defenders and Umbrella Academy) is set to serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Alik Sakharov (House of Cards, Game of Thrones), with the latter set to direct four episodes, including the pilot. Alex Garcia Lopez (Netflix's Luke Cage, Daredevil, HBO's Utopia and AMC's Fear the Walking Dead) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Starz's Outlander, Counterpart) will each direct two additional episodes of The Witcher.

Cavill, who currently stars in Mission Impossible: Fallout, is said to be a massive fan of Sapkowski's series of fantasy short stories and novels about "witcher" Geralt of Rivia. The part marks Cavill's first TV series regular role since his four-season co-starring role as Charles Brandon in Showtime's The Tudors. Cavill's feature film credits include DC's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Man of Steel. He next stars alongside Ben Kingsley in Nomis.

Will he have a digital face?
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Cavill, who currently stars in Mission Impossible: Fallout, is said to be a massive fan of Sapkowski's series of fantasy short stories and novels about "witcher" Geralt of Rivia
The most prominent things I've heard about the Witcher short stories is people bitching about the English translation. Supposedly, the guy who did the translation usually does TV-manuals and technical stuff like that -- while the original polish prose is apparently quite deliberate and flowery. Needless to say, a lot was lost in the transition.
 
He is a big fan of the series and lobbied hard for the role.

Hopefully he can do it justice. (Not Dawn of Justice)
 
Hopefully this will end up being good, after seeing Cavill in Mission Impossible he strikes me as too good to fall victim to the Superman curse.
 
Organic Damage said:
Hopefully this will end up being good, after seeing Cavill in Mission Impossible he strikes me as too good to fall victim to the Superman curse.
whats the superman curse? is stopped watching that caped nonsense years ago
 
going off of netflix's past record with series,this is gonna suck.
 
Not seeing the problem. Cavill is good, even if DC movies are terrible.
 
If you dont think this tweet is an awesome way to announce youre playing Geralt, then punch your own mouth as hard as you can.

Apparently Cavill is a huge gamer. Im sold.

 
I'm more interested in who will play Triss and Yennefer.
 
