The Witcher 3 vs. Dragon Age: Inquisition

Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
62,344
Reaction score
27,683
So Dragon Age: Inquisition won the DICE GOTY award last year, as well as the vote from Sherdoggers themselves, but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is receiving such rave reviews, and is an early leader among critics as an GOTY candidate this year, so I thought it would be a fun poll to see where these two stand among Sherdoggers who have played both thoroughly.

Jzgke5.jpg


j1R6xr.jpg
 
DAI got super boring but I will try to finish it soon.
 
I'm pretty lukewarm about both games tbh but I'd say Witcher 3 is different class. Far more detailed questing and characterization, and it all ties together to enhance dat Geralt. A lot of DA:I's questing is just bollocks
 
Witcher 3 in almost every area. It's the most realized, rewarding open world experience I've ever had. The characters are well flushed out and have what feels like real life in them.

DA: I was a good game, but it simply does not go near as far as W3 does.
 
Witcher 3 by far, I never even finished DA I, I liked it, but lost the motivation about 15 hours in, the side quests and whatnot weren't all that interesting to me and the combat while improved and decently enjoyable, just doesn't measure up to Witcher 3.

For me the world of Witcher is much more interesting and fun to explore and some of the side quests range from decent-great. I might go back to Dragon Age at some point, but not in the foreseeable future.
 
I played 50 h of Origins without ever finishing it, 20 m of DA2 and now I don't know If I can play Inquisition without losing some of the experience.

OT: Witcher 3 seems to be the better game.
 
DA:I lost all steam for me towards the end game. I was pretty over leveled from doing a ton of side quests and just smashing everything in my way. To me the story wasn't engaging me enough to make me want to see it to the end, and I ended up just letting it go. The side quests were pretty boring and meaningless too.

The story in The Witcher 3 has hit me in the feels a few times and the moral decisions made me think more. Even then, some of the stuff I thought was the better decision didn't end up that way. The side quests were done A LOT better as well. DA:I was full of empty fetch/kill quests. Adding the Witcher sense into the equation and turning side quests into investigations made them a ton more enjoyable.

Combat was a wash for me. I enjoyed the combat in TW3 better, but I'm an RPG guy and still really enjoyed the combat in DA:I.
 
Witcher 3 set a new bar for RPGs
 
Inquisition was a great game but Witcher 3 was a masterpiece
 
Witcher 3 smoked that ass i dont think much will top it
 
I cant get into DA:I and I LOVED the first two. I can't quite put my finger on what it is.

I haven't played any of the Witcher games so I really cant comment. I have Witcher 2 on my 360 hard drive but never played it.

I have tried to play Lords of the Fallen but it's really not my cup of tea either. Shadow of Mordor now...that game is really good to me.
 
I thought they were both pretty boring but DAI was less annoying (more continuous gameplay and less button mashing during combat). I must have watched a thousand cutscenes during W3, maybe more. I'm puzzled other people don't find that outrageous.
 
The Witcher easy.
 
bbbdvan81 said:
I cant get into DA:I and I LOVED the first two. I can't quite put my finger on what it is.

I haven't played any of the Witcher games so I really cant comment. I have Witcher 2 on my 360 hard drive but never played it.

I have tried to play Lords of the Fallen but it's really not my cup of tea either. Shadow of Mordor now...that game is really good to me.
Click to expand...

SoM was my first Ps4 game and was really really fun. W3 murders it and DA:I though SoM is more like a real Assassins Creed game but with orks. Da:I is a great game.
 
KidBaize said:
I thought they were both pretty boring but DAI was less annoying (more continuous gameplay and less button mashing during combat). I must have watched a thousand cutscenes during W3, maybe more. I'm puzzled other people don't find that outrageous.
Click to expand...

You can skip the scenes and this a story driven game not a run around rpg.
 
Got more into DA:I even though the stupid Dragon's Keep thing refused to work properly and import my previous game info so the story was all f'ed up compared to what it should've been.

For some reason Witcher hasn't really gotten me hooked into anything. Still try to play it here and there but usually get bored with it in an hour or so and go do something else.
 
warriorscomeout said:
You can skip the scenes and this a story driven game not a run around rpg.
Click to expand...

I tried skipping a lot of them. Not as easy as you would expect. There are areas in the game where you get a series of cutscenes within feet of each other. I found it ridiculous and impossible to remain immersed in the game.

There are plenty of story driven rpg's with in-game dialogue. Fallout 4 looks to be taking that idea to the next level. Obviously it is a sought after feature.
 
Haven't played witcher 3 yet. ME has pulled me back in and I just started ME3. I'll get witcher 3 after that.
 
That's a tough one, they both excel at different things. I still havent finished W3, Im gonna hold off until I get my new monitor.

I found DA:I to be Bioware at it's best. An epic RPG with a great story, lots of fun choices regarding classes and skills, party banter, pretty fun combat and the whole Keep and War Table angle were great additions to the franchise that were executed well.

Witcher 3 is a different beast. Despite it's RPG it's really lacking in what many people enjoy about RPGs. Party choices, the skill system is fairly meh overall and combat is still a weak point. But what they nailed this time out was making you feel like a Witcher out in the world. Where DA: I had it's weak points in the side quests, that seems to be where W3 has excelled. Witcher contracts and random quests are the strong point in the game, and not so the story imo, which is fairly boring.

Despite it's billing as open world, W3 felt feels fairly contained to me. I don't really feel like I'm exploring an open world so much as a big map. I actually prefer DA: I and it's "Hub Based" open world for the sake of variety. Every map felt different and that's something W3 has been lacking. Towns and villages kind of feel the same. You got your quest board, blacksmith, alchemist and someone who needs a Witchers help. The world is big and open but I don't feel like there's a lot of variety in it.


Writing this out, I realize that I prefer DA: I by a wide margin. W3 is still a great game, but DA: I was a phenomenal Bioware type of RPG which is what I've always loved. W3 has moments of greatness, like The Bloody Baron quest line which is still the high point of the game for me. Oh, yeah, and Gwent, heh. But overall I do think it's getting a bit overrated.


warriorscomeout said:
You can skip the scenes and this a story driven game not a run around rpg.
Click to expand...

I strongly disagree. W3 is best when you arent playing the story and you're going around picking up random shit to do. From what I've seen, nobody really gives a shit about Ciri.
 
Bob Gray said:
Despite it's billing as open world, W3 felt feels fairly contained to me. I don't really feel like I'm exploring an open world so much as a big map. I actually prefer DA: I and it's "Hub Based" open world for the sake of variety. Every map felt different and that's something W3 has been lacking. Towns and villages kind of feel the same. You got your quest board, blacksmith, alchemist and someone who needs a Witchers help. The world is big and open but I don't feel like there's a lot of variety in it.
Click to expand...

neil-degrasse-tyson-astonished-o.gif


I mean...different strokes for different folks, I guess...but...

Doc-Rivers-In-Disbelief-GIF.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,095
Messages
55,953,459
Members
175,004
Latest member
electricRed

Share this page

Back
Top