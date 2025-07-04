The Whitehouse Fight: Who's Fighting?

The Big Babou

The Big Babou

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 6, 2006
Messages
3,594
Reaction score
1,603
Orange Man wants one fight at the Whitehouse... which UFC fighters are you selecting?

I'm thinking they'll choose 2 American fighters, to avoid a USA v Russia / China / UK / Australia etc situation, although that would make a statement

Jones is now unretired (sigh), Conor just put his hand up, and it's safe to assume that Colby will be grovelling too

So who you got?

Strickland would be an interesting candidate but maybe too risque, hahaha in case he starts mouthing off or beats up a youtuber or something

Masvidal would also be interesting but he's basically retired and imo too old to compete at an elite level

Edit: it's an interesting concept because of how the media will interpret the fighter selection, eg. north v south? black v white? black v black? white v white?

Edit to my Edit: Happy 4th to all you Muricans
 
Last edited:
If Jones truly loves his country then there would be no greater honour than beating a Brit on the lawn of the White House
 
I mean if UFC could wave a wand and everyone agreed to make a crazy card...
Jones/Aspinall
Conor/Chandler
Strickland/Izzy
Rountree/Jiri
Gaethje/Paddy, or Hooker by then if that fight happens
Sean Brady/Usman
Joe Pyfer/Costa
Reyes/Hill
Lewis/Tuivasa
Colby/Burns

Damn it's hard to find fights for american fighters, especially now. Trying to get the more "patriotic" types too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,274
Messages
57,520,214
Members
175,735
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top