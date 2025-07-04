The Whitehouse Fight: Who's Fighting?

The Big Babou
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2006
- Messages
- 3,594
- Reaction score
- 1,603
Orange Man wants one fight at the Whitehouse... which UFC fighters are you selecting?
I'm thinking they'll choose 2 American fighters, to avoid a USA v Russia / China / UK / Australia etc situation, although that would make a statement
Jones is now unretired (sigh), Conor just put his hand up, and it's safe to assume that Colby will be grovelling too
So who you got?
Strickland would be an interesting candidate but maybe too risque, hahaha in case he starts mouthing off or beats up a youtuber or something
Masvidal would also be interesting but he's basically retired and imo too old to compete at an elite level
Edit: it's an interesting concept because of how the media will interpret the fighter selection, eg. north v south? black v white? black v black? white v white?
Edit to my Edit: Happy 4th to all you Muricans
I'm thinking they'll choose 2 American fighters, to avoid a USA v Russia / China / UK / Australia etc situation, although that would make a statement
Jones is now unretired (sigh), Conor just put his hand up, and it's safe to assume that Colby will be grovelling too
So who you got?
Strickland would be an interesting candidate but maybe too risque, hahaha in case he starts mouthing off or beats up a youtuber or something
Masvidal would also be interesting but he's basically retired and imo too old to compete at an elite level
Edit: it's an interesting concept because of how the media will interpret the fighter selection, eg. north v south? black v white? black v black? white v white?
Edit to my Edit: Happy 4th to all you Muricans
Last edited: