I dont think that a goverment that is as prestigious and respected as the united states government would allow for two convicted felons to fight on the lawn of the most recognizable political building on planet earth.
Bro what are a few felonies among bros at the White House? I mean srs it is 2025 lol just pay attention.I dont think that a goverment that is as prestigious and respected as the united states government would allow for two convicted felons to fight on the lawn of the most recognizable political building on planet earth.
I didn't know Derrick was a felon!
Im not american...Wait you know our lord emperor and savior is a felon right? And found liable for sexual assault?