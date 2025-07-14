Media The White House going to have their "Mandingo Fight" aren't they? (Jones vs Lewis)

The writing is on the wall for this...
He wants everyone to forget about Tom & focus on his American figthers in the Whitest House
Expect Dana to make up a new belt
1752511669978.jpeg

1752511817239.jpeg


1752511873130.jpeg

1752512012833.jpeg


1752512069582.jpeg
 
RockyLockridge said:
I dont think that a goverment that is as prestigious and respected as the united states government would allow for two convicted felons to fight on the lawn of the most recognizable political building on planet earth.
I didn't know Derrick was a felon!
 
UFC White House for the NEW, UNDISPUTED HW BMF Title of the WOOOOOOORRRRRRRLLLLLLD...

I can hear it pain as day.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I dont think that a goverment that is as prestigious and respected as the united states government would allow for two convicted felons to fight on the lawn of the most recognizable political building on planet earth.
Bro what are a few felonies among bros at the White House? I mean srs it is 2025 lol just pay attention.
 
Ngannou would never participate in a sham like that - the guy has some semblance of self-respect & integrity, which is why he left the UFC. Jones on the other hand...
 
We see you dull ghouls who are still slurping the playdohs in the Whitehouse, just saying

🤮🤮🤮🤮
 

Dana is fixing to make the American Heavyweight Championship belt and start saying Tom is the English one.
 
