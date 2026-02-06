  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News The White House card will only have 6-7 fights

Justin vs top
Khamzat vs imavov
Masvidal vs Chandler
Aspinall vs winner of gane vs poatan (longshot)
Colby vs somebody unranked
 
Tbf, there are no great fighters left anyway. Do you want the whole world to watch Rose vs Natalia? Tuivasa vs Teixeira?

There are like 2 possible great fights to do, Islam vs Topuria and Poatan vs Khamzat, the rest is pure garbage.At this point they should just cancel the event to avoid further embarassment...
 
bjjwar said:
Tbf, there are no great fighters left anyway. Do you want the whole world to watch Rose vs Natalia? Tuivasa vs Teixeira?

There are like 2 possible great fights to do, Islam vs Topuria and Poatan vs Khamzat, the rest is pure garbage.At this point they should just cancel the event to avoid further embarassment...
Topuria vs Arman would be a close second to Topuria vs Islam. But they will never hinge their White House Card's success on unreliable ass Arman, so that's out.
 
jeskola said:
Fake news. Trump loves Putin. Maybe no Ukrainian
Uf it were up to DJT, you would need to bring back that early ufcs israeli kickboxer who mark coleman abused with headbutts, Motti Horenstein ???
 
