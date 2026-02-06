Cowboy Kurt Angle
lol you could do alot worse than her tbhNo early prelims with Jessica Penne? Not my UFC.
I am down for this card tbhJustin vs top
Khamzat vs imavov
Masvidal vs Chandler
Aspinall vs winner of gane vs poatan (longshot)
Colby vs somebody unranked
Fake news. Trump loves Putin. Maybe no UkrainianNo Russians on the card apparently https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/ufc-officials-banning-russian-fighters-080000786.html
No one cares, trump just wants a squash match for Colby to win. Colby vs the Brooklyn brawlerI am down for this card tbh
Is Colby moving up?
Topuria vs Arman would be a close second to Topuria vs Islam. But they will never hinge their White House Card's success on unreliable ass Arman, so that's out.Tbf, there are no great fighters left anyway. Do you want the whole world to watch Rose vs Natalia? Tuivasa vs Teixeira?
There are like 2 possible great fights to do, Islam vs Topuria and Poatan vs Khamzat, the rest is pure garbage.At this point they should just cancel the event to avoid further embarassment...
Who can Colby squash?? lmaoNo one cares, trump just wants a squash match for Colby to win. Colby vs the Brooklyn brawler
Already passe.
Uf it were up to DJT, you would need to bring back that early ufcs israeli kickboxer who mark coleman abused with headbutts, Motti Horenstein ???Fake news. Trump loves Putin. Maybe no Ukrainian
"Ya Boi" Eryk AndersWho can Colby squash?? lmao
Brooklyn Brawler's retired!