Update: September 2, 2021



First Trailer for THE WHEEL OF TIME; Premieres Nov. 19, 2021 on Prime Video [Updated]

______________________________________________________

Update: April 29, 2016

Robert Jordan's THE WHEEL OF TIME Live-Action Television Series in the Works

Theseries from GRRM currently sits atop the world of science fiction fantasy literature. But before the book series received a boost from the critically acclaimed HBO adaptation, Robert Jordan'sseries was its chief rival.Fantasy enthusiasts around the globe hotly debated which author's life work was the better fictional work. But that was many years ago andhas gone on to unprecedented success in both literature and television. Well, it looks as if the rivalry might be getting renewed in a whole new medium according to the latest update from Jordan's widow, and editor Harriet McDougal." Wanted to share with you exciting news about. Legal issues have been resolved.will become a cutting edge TV series! I couldn’t be more pleased. Look for the official announcement coming soon from a major studio —Harriet."Last year, Red Eagle Entertainment tried to hang on to TV rights to theseries by airing a hastily thrown together pilot/TV movie (that starred Billy Zane), titledthat aired on FXX at 1:30 AM. However, it looks as if the rights have reverted or a settlement has been reached. Last July, it was rumored that Harriet was meeting with Sony to work out the finer points of a TV deal.