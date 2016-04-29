Television THE WHEEL OF TIME (Cancelled by Prime Video After Three Seasons, post #448)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
86,038
Reaction score
23,123
Update: September 2, 2021

First Trailer for THE WHEEL OF TIME; Premieres Nov. 19, 2021 on Prime Video [Updated]




______________________________________________________



Update: April 29, 2016

Robert Jordan's THE WHEEL OF TIME Live-Action Television Series in the Works

Wheel-of-Time-042916-Dragonlord.jpg


The Song of Ice and Fire series from GRRM currently sits atop the world of science fiction fantasy literature. But before the book series received a boost from the critically acclaimed HBO adaptation, Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series was its chief rival.

Fantasy enthusiasts around the globe hotly debated which author's life work was the better fictional work. But that was many years ago and Game of Thrones has gone on to unprecedented success in both literature and television. Well, it looks as if the rivalry might be getting renewed in a whole new medium according to the latest update from Jordan's widow, and editor Harriet McDougal.

" Wanted to share with you exciting news about The Wheel of Time. Legal issues have been resolved. The Wheel of Time will become a cutting edge TV series! I couldn’t be more pleased. Look for the official announcement coming soon from a major studio —Harriet."

Last year, Red Eagle Entertainment tried to hang on to TV rights to the Wheel of Time series by airing a hastily thrown together pilot/TV movie (that starred Billy Zane), titled Winter's Dragon that aired on FXX at 1:30 AM. However, it looks as if the rights have reverted or a settlement has been reached. Last July, it was rumored that Harriet was meeting with Sony to work out the finer points of a TV deal.

Robert Jordan's 'The Wheel of Time' to Be Adapted into a Live-Action Television Series
 
i wonder if they can fit it all that hair tugging into eleventy seasons?
 
Never read the series but it seems like it would be tough to make into a show, kinda like Malazan. The most realistic option for a fantasy series they could turn into a show or movie right now is the Kingkiller Chronicles.
 
i like the story so i'm interested. they'll just have to cut out the last 5 books Jordan wrote.
 
If done right will be good, but doubt it will get the budget it needs to be done right. And I doubt will last long enough to cover the full story.

But prove me wrong!
 
Last year, Red Eagle Entertainment tried to hang on to TV rights to the Wheel of Time series by airing a hastily thrown together pilot/TV movie (that starred Billy Zane), titled Winter's Dragon that aired on FXX at 1:30 AM. However, it looks as if the rights have reverted or a settlement has been reached. Last July, it was rumored that Harriet was meeting with Sony to work out the finer points of a TV deal.
Click to expand...

That's interesting. So they made a pilot just to fulfill contractual obligations to hold onto the rights. And premiered it at 1:30 in the morning. LOL.

I wonder if Billy Zane knew they weren't being serious.
 
I wish they'd leave it alone. They would have to cut out so much material.
 
Will this be anywhere near as bad as that garbage adaptation show that MTV is doing? I hope not because these are good books too.
 
I am not familiar with the story, but with GoT winding down it could be good to have a new show to give me my fantasy fix.

Is this a mature story in the same way GoT is? Or is it more PG-13?
 
As someone who read the first 10 or so books, I'm not hyped.
 
OMG YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Seriously my favorite fantasy books of all time. I've been talking about this being a TV series for years!!!!

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
Oh man after the legend o the seeker horse shit I'm worried about this. Sot was a straight wot ripoff
 
Lucifer Alpha said:
Never read the series but it seems like it would be tough to make into a show, kinda like Malazan. The most realistic option for a fantasy series they could turn into a show or movie right now is the Kingkiller Chronicles.
Click to expand...
nah, I want Lies of Lamora
 
Did anyone ever play the video game? Strangely, it was an FPS.
 
up to book 6 then the last one,it might be good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Streeter
Foundation or Wheel of Time?
2
Replies
21
Views
507
Streeter
Streeter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,315
Messages
57,332,347
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top