The Weird reality of the HW division

In any other division, if I said to you a layman off the street could beat Anderson Silva, or GSP or Islam or Topuria, you would laugh. Outside of the possibility of a lucky punch, that person would get handily starched. Skill, technique, grit, power and mental attitude all on display in an unfortunate reality for said layman.

The HW division is the only division which it's not only feasible but probable that your local college Football player, with greater athleticism and power perhaps, could destroy half of the divisions top HW fighters.

Watching Tai Tuivasa, Kuviev and Spivac and guys lower in the rankings, I would not only bet that half of my graduating class that competed in Football or Hockey could beat these guys, but might beat them handily.

It makes sense too. The big, powerful, athletic heavies go elsewhere. They're not committing to a low paying sport like MMA.

It's part of the weirdness of HW. Knowing that any big guy off the street could do just as well against (most) of the heavies in the UFC.
 
Not saying the division isnt pretty weak, but it is most definitely not feasible that some local college football player, or even the vast majority of NFL level guys, could do what you claim. Nor is it particularly likely that Tank Abbot at any point in his career would be top 10 now. Lets not get carried away.
 
Well, a "puncher's chance" actually resulting in a knockout win is just way more likely the further up in weight you go, so HW will always be the division where legit skills matter the least.
 
Not saying the division isnt pretty weak, but it is most definitely not feasible that some local college football player, or even the vast majority of NFL level guys, could do what you claim. Nor is it particularly likely that Tank Abbot at any point in his career would be top 10 now. Lets not get carried away.
This. Schaub, Mittrione, Hardy etc. All hit their ceiling relatively quick.
 
