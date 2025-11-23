The weird Makhachev narrative: GSP sets it straight, calls out ignorant critics for not understanding "freaking brilliant" performance

GSP's another real one with no problem just sayin what it is.

“I was there, I witnessed his performance last Saturday. It was freaking brilliant. Unbelievable. I don’t think he even took a punch. It’s unbelievable.

A lot of people who were there said, ‘Oh, yeah, it was a decision.’ People who say that, I’m sorry, because they don’t know the art of fighting. They have no idea. They don’t understand the art of fighting.

His performance was freaking amazing. Yeah, the fight was not a flawless victory with a crazy submission or knockout. But going up a weight class and beating Jack Della Maddalena like he did is freaking hard.”

Georges St-Pierre slams Islam Makhachev's ignorant critics after 'freaking brilliant' UFC 322 win

Georges St-Pierre says anyone criticising Islam Makhachev's UFC 322 performance doesn't understand 'the art of fighting'.
GSP Bless!
 
They definitely missed out on the Art of Fighting -

ryo-vs-robert-art-of-fighting-gif.gif
 
it was impressive from a technical standpoint but also lackluster for people who wanna see actual fighting as opposed to a wrestling match.

Both things can be true.

You can appreciate the performance, considering no one has done that to Jack and how easy Islam made it look but the fight was boring. At the end of the day, I can't really blame people for walking out of that arena early to beat the traffic when they've already seen the same thing happen for two rounds straight.

It being a decision is not what made it boring since there's plenty of great fights that went to decision, it was just simply due to how little action there was which I would say is also a lot on Jack for not being able to put up resistance against Islam's wrestling.

I wouldn't even say Islam is a boring fighter to watch, most of his bouts have been pretty solid so far up until the JDM fight. You got great fights of his against Poirier, Volk, Oliveira, Hooker and Arman.
 
That's who Islam most reminds me of a lot, oddly enough.
Before everyone was a swang and banger from the contender series, fighters used to do more involved grappling than just drilling sprawls and sweeps and calling it good.
They used to mix their martial arts together.
In tandem. Like, intentionally.

Guys like him, Fluffy, Pantoja and of course GSP...

They're always intending to use both striking and grappling when they fight, and it really stands out when so many on the roster are only working on "anti-grappling"
Only to try using a 12 week camp as a crash course when they HAVE to now fight a serious all around threat.

It's just too little too late. Bringing in Craig Jones isn't the answer, it's going back to a culture of mixing up your martial arts intentionally
 
Two things can be true. Islam had the answer for everything JDM tried to do and shut him down.

He also didn’t attempt Gnp while JDM was able to defend his sub attempts. Cool if you enjoyed it, but it wasn’t the most exciting thing to watch.

Why do people have such a problem with this?
 
It's well known that MMA fighters will appreciate other MMA fighters dominating by any means. Even Jon Jones, for all his steroid use, largely gets a free pass on those issues from other MMA fighters.

GSP was a great fighter, but his opinion on what is good for the sport/fans is meaningless in this sense. The only thing that matters is whether or not Khamzat, Islam, Merab, etc. bring in big numbers. If record numbers of people watch their fights, then their style is justified. If the crotch sniffing lay and pray artists end up with the lowest ratings, then their style needs to be banned. That is all.

The rules of MMA should be determined by the viewership ratings, and rules should be adjusted to make the sport more exciting. If record numbers of people watch these guys, then no rules changes are necessary. I actually look forward to the CBS/Paramount era, because we should get much clearer numbers of UFC viewership.
 
If you can't appreciate the skill these guys have, you're just a biased hater. I am not even a fan of Islam or Khabib and absolutely can appreciate their grappling brilliance.

Their grappling isn't boring ever when the guy on the bottom doesn't have shit grappling.

You know who wouldn't lose to Islam by getting laid on with zero ability to make him have to work hard to keep him there? Arman. Arman would literally never lose to Islam the way JDM did. That's why their grappling can be exciting, when the guy on the bottom has more skills than defending the sub from happening.
 
love georges but this is bullshit

neither jack nor islam wanted ro risk anything so they just stalled there, laid on the ground together like a couple of fairies
 
From a skill and sport standpoint, it was highly impressive, although perhaps a bit less so than what's been stated considering it looked like JDMs leg was compromised at a point. But people watch fights because they want to see a.......fight. No real fights are resolved by some guy holding top position while doing minimal damage to the other guy for 25 minutes.
 
Spot on about how two things can both be true.

Anything inherently subjective, what's entertaining to see in a fight, what's good or shitty music, or who's actually a funny comedian;

These are often hard for people to reconcile as having two opposing opinions on, while still both being correct answers isn't fun for fans who think and post in the most absolute of terms.

We've seen a shit ton of this recently. I think fans have a pretty reasonable capacity for nuance, but it's also practically a sport to shit post and intentionally minimize for the sake of a laugh.

The Tom trolling had some of the sharpest fans on the forums working overtime for 2 weeks straight. Fucking hilarity ensued lol
But over time, this kinda thing breaks down the collective good faith of discourse, we all just inch ever closer to wondering if we missed what was a bad joke, or if we're sincerely surrounded by idiots.
Two things that can both be true 😎

Each of our capacities for nuance is often directly tied to the amount of personal biases we have, and most here are probably well aware of that.
I suspect what's often happening is posters playing up biases they don't actually have, or believe, purely for comedic effect
"We need a 30 sec. timer on top control without a stoppage, or we stand them up. Maybe stop signing any more chin beards going forward. This shit has to go!"
^^clearly an attempt at rage bait humor, no one sincerely feels that way.^^

Inevitably it gets taken seriously and boom, we have the makings for an intense debate about an absurdly awful take (that was absurd and awful on purpose)
And now half of the heavies forum is "beyond appalled" by these posters, that are actually pissing themselves laughing at how many people's buttons are so easily pushed.

It's fascinating to me lol
 
You still workin the bag homey?
 
That tracks.

Nobody has ever prioritized nullifying the opponents weapons as much as GSP.

It also is poetically fitting that GSP would be like "wow how great was that!?!?! The whole fight and the guy didn't even get punched in the face that was awesome!!"


Screenshot_20251123_152215_Chrome~2.jpg
 
Amen!
 
