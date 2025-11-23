The weird Makhachev narrative: GSP sets it straight, calls out ignorant critics for not understanding "freaking brilliant" performance

Pequeño Corey said: Two things can be true. Islam had the answer for everything JDM tried to do and shut him down.



He also didn’t attempt Gnp while JDM was able to defend his sub attempts. Cool if you enjoyed it, but it wasn’t the most exciting thing to watch.



Spot on about how two things can both be true.Anything inherently subjective, what's entertaining to see in a fight, what's good or shitty music, or who's actually a funny comedian;These are often hard for people to reconcile as having two opposing opinions on, while still both being correct answers isn't fun for fans who think and post in the most absolute of terms.We've seen a shit ton of this recently. I think fans have a pretty reasonable capacity for nuance, but it's also practically a sport to shit post and intentionally minimize for the sake of a laugh.The Tom trolling had some of the sharpest fans on the forums working overtime for 2 weeks straight. Fucking hilarity ensued lolBut over time, this kinda thing breaks down the collective good faith of discourse, we all just inch ever closer to wondering if we missed what was a bad joke, or if we're sincerely surrounded by idiots.Two things that can both be trueEach of our capacities for nuance is often directly tied to the amount of personal biases we have, and most here are probably well aware of that.I suspect what's often happening is posters playing up biases they don't actually have, or believe, purely for comedic effect^^clearly an attempt at rage bait humor, no one sincerely feels that way.^^Inevitably it gets taken seriously and boom, we have the makings for an intense debate about an absurdly awful take (that was absurd and awful on purpose)And now half of the heavies forum is "beyond appalled" by these posters, that are actually pissing themselves laughing at how many people's buttons are so easily pushed.It's fascinating to me lol