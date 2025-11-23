The weird Makhachev narrative: GSP sets it straight, calls out ignorant critics for not understanding "freaking brilliant" performance

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 2,337
- Reaction score
- 12,181
GSP's another real one with no problem just sayin what it is.
“I was there, I witnessed his performance last Saturday. It was freaking brilliant. Unbelievable. I don’t think he even took a punch. It’s unbelievable.
A lot of people who were there said, ‘Oh, yeah, it was a decision.’ People who say that, I’m sorry, because they don’t know the art of fighting. They have no idea. They don’t understand the art of fighting.
His performance was freaking amazing. Yeah, the fight was not a flawless victory with a crazy submission or knockout. But going up a weight class and beating Jack Della Maddalena like he did is freaking hard.”
GSP Bless!
“I was there, I witnessed his performance last Saturday. It was freaking brilliant. Unbelievable. I don’t think he even took a punch. It’s unbelievable.
A lot of people who were there said, ‘Oh, yeah, it was a decision.’ People who say that, I’m sorry, because they don’t know the art of fighting. They have no idea. They don’t understand the art of fighting.
His performance was freaking amazing. Yeah, the fight was not a flawless victory with a crazy submission or knockout. But going up a weight class and beating Jack Della Maddalena like he did is freaking hard.”
Georges St-Pierre slams Islam Makhachev's ignorant critics after 'freaking brilliant' UFC 322 win
Georges St-Pierre says anyone criticising Islam Makhachev's UFC 322 performance doesn't understand 'the art of fighting'.
bloodyelbow.com
GSP Bless!