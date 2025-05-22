Lee Ying Shan

@LEEYINGSHAN

Family offices are set to grow at a rapid pace as the ultra-rich look for personalized services to handle their wealth. But they are struggling to find money managers.

"In the family office space, very often not the best person for the job gets the job but the one who's trusted," said Tobias Prestel from Prestel and Partner Family Office Conferences.

Family offices can appear "risky" to potential employees given their relatively informal structure, unclear reporting lines and undefined career progression, said Iris Xu from Jenga.

Trust issues ​

Family offices can appear “risky” to potential employees given their relatively informal structure, unclear reporting lines and undefined career progression, said Jenga’s Xu.

There’s a different kind of personality that does well in such an environment: you have to keep your ego in check to work in a family office environment.

Reto Jauch

SZ&J





"you need to want to be part of something. And you're okay if your progression is more on the content and maybe on the quality and professional side, but not necessarily in terms of career steps."