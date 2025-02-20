the way the UFC is building Paddy matchmaking is disgusting - Bro give this man someone in his age range or someone in their prime

First he was beaten by Jared Gordon and the UFC stopped giving him young, hungry fighters but instead started feeding him old legends.. They gave him first Tony Ferguson he is 40 years old at the time and then they followed it up with Bobby Green and he was 38 years old at the time and now they have followed it with Michael Chandler he is 38 years old.



This is the worst matchmaking I have seen someone hand feed too..



Anyone who is excited for this fight is in over his head and they have put it on UFC 314 co-main.. Is this not obvious? This is gonna be a predicted one-sided win for Paddy