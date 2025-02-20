  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

the way the UFC is building Paddy matchmaking is disgusting - Bro give this man someone in his age range or someone in their prime

octagonation

octagonation

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,439
Reaction score
2,212
First he was beaten by Jared Gordon and the UFC stopped giving him young, hungry fighters but instead started feeding him old legends.. They gave him first Tony Ferguson he is 40 years old at the time and then they followed it up with Bobby Green and he was 38 years old at the time and now they have followed it with Michael Chandler he is 38 years old.

This is the worst matchmaking I have seen someone hand feed too..

Anyone who is excited for this fight is in over his head and they have put it on UFC 314 co-main.. Is this not obvious? This is gonna be a predicted one-sided win for Paddy
 
Last edited:
I wouldn't totally write off chandler.
It's not like paddy's fought elite guys yet.
 
Definitely on the grand tour of the geriatric unit within the UFC. However, I don't see much upside to this fight. Chandler is still tough, but Paddy won't get much credit for a win, and will receive quite a bit of heat if he loses.
 
This is a better matchup than the previous ones imo. Chandler wont go quietly. It IS a good test. I would be impressed if Paddy wins this tbh.
 
Chandler is tough but he has not been inside the octagon for long time and he has gotten older.. This could be one-sided fight as well
 
Agree but Chandler isn't completely washed up like Tony was.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
I agree but Chase Hooper fighting Clay Guida coming off two losses and now Jim Miller pisses me off way more. I hope Miller knocks him out cold.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
Definitely on the grand tour of the geriatric unit within the UFC. However, I don't see much upside to this fight. Chandler is still tough, but Paddy won't get much credit for a win, and will receive quite a bit of heat if he loses.
Click to expand...
Jake Paul vs Paddy Pimblett is the only thing that makes sense.
 
octagonation said:
First he was beaten by Jared Gordon and the UFC stopped giving him young, hungry fighters but instead started feeding him old legends.. They gave him first Tony Ferguson he is 40 years old at the time and then they followed it up with Bobby Green and he was 38 years old at the time and now they have followed it with Michael Chandler he is 38 years old.

This is the worst matchmaking I have seen someone hand feed too..

Anyone who is excited for this fight is in over his head and they have put it on UFC 314 co-main.. Is this not obvious? This is gonna be a predicted one-sided win for Paddy
Click to expand...
islam got a title fight from fighting bobby green and hooker what's the problem?
 
I think the UFC learned from what they did with Darren Till and are trying to build Paddy in a more cautious manner.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
UFC knows he won't ever be a champ so they are giving him fan friendly entertainment bouts instead. He has a large social media fan base they are just trying to appease them. Smart business move
 
octagonation said:
First he was beaten by Jared Gordon and the UFC stopped giving him young, hungry fighters but instead started feeding him old legends.. They gave him first Tony Ferguson he is 40 years old at the time and then they followed it up with Bobby Green and he was 38 years old at the time and now they have followed it with Michael Chandler he is 38 years old.

This is the worst matchmaking I have seen someone hand feed too..

Anyone who is excited for this fight is in over his head and they have put it on UFC 314 co-main.. Is this not obvious? This is gonna be a predicted one-sided win for Paddy
Click to expand...

This match making is just fine. Chandler has a 33% win rate as a fighter in the UFC but is ranked in the top 10. He has only beat 1 ranked fighter the entire time he has been in the UFC. You can't feed him anyone higher than him because he's lost to them multiple times and Hooker/Gaethje is booked. So it only makes sense to feed him a lower ranked guy. I would argue that Chandler even before this fight was booked is not a top 10 Lightweight fighter and now we can see if that is true or not.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,770
Messages
56,920,045
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top