Because the OP is making the idiotic statement that George W. Bush's opinion matters at all and we should dictate our opinions on conservatism based on what he says.



He was a hated individual amongst the left who wouldn't listen to him before. But once he speaks out against Trump then suddenly he's the picture perfect version of conservatism that every right wing person should respect and emulate.



The left are simply listening to guys like George W. Bush, Michael Bolton and Dick Cheney because they came out as anti-Trump. If they supported Trump and said literally the exact same things, they would be criticizing them and their association with Trump. Because the words don't matter. It's all about Trump. I wish the democrats would let go of all their Trump hatred because they just keep digging themselves deeper into unpopularity and we do need a second party at some point to push back against unilateral right-wing control.