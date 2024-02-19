The War Room is close to overtaking Mayberry as the second largest subforum

If you go by number of messages, the biggest sub is obviously the Heavies with over 24 million.

Mayberry is second with 5.9 million, and the war room is third with 5.8.

How do you feel about the War Room potentially overtaking Mayberry?

Is this a microcosm of society, where arguing over politics is more important than getting along, sharing a laugh, or discussing ideas?
 
Welll... I feel like Mayberry would be bigger if funny threads didn't get moved. Apparently only a certain kind of funny is allowed here

But I digress..
 
Is this a microcosm of society, where arguing over politics is more important than getting along, sharing a laugh, or discussing ideas?
I used to hang in Mayberry extensively before 2020 but my priorties have been altered and my focus shifted to the WR.

Favorite movies and fast food just doesn't move my needle as much after my employer had me choose between my health and privacy in order to sustain my livelihood.
 
I personally spend a lot of time in the war room cause I don't see crazy like that in my day to day life.

Also half of the conversations in mayberry turn political and derail into war room territory anyway. Movie review for a movie with non-white or LGBTQ characters... you better believe that thing is getting flamed out of mayberry with the weirdest of hot takes. Want to talk football... not if Taylor Swift attended the game. That's now a letcure series on libtarded cucks. Wanna discuss an electric car... shall we derail into global warming is a hoax or into Elon's politics?
 
Wait, what? Sounds like you have a story to tell...
 
More of a debate like atmosphere in the War room. Threads regularly exceed 100 posts due to the Right/left nature of the topics. Only so much can be said here in a thread from some dork posting his dinner pics on paper plates.
 
it's already bigger. there's threads that get deleted or moved to the great beyond all the time. there's 30 page threads that get nuked and aren't counted.
 
The 2024 election will have it overtake this subforum for sure. The only chance Mayberry stands is if it pumps the thread numbers by everyone posting about their experiences in June (for the gay pride parade).
 
Yea and no is ever convinced of anything or changes their position....
 
Yes it’s a microcosm of society. Hate and anger are easier to keep going than the alternative.
 
Its already overtaken us as the forum with the most bubbly, simmering, barely under the surface hot and steamy homosexuality
 
