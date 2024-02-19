The War Room is close to overtaking Mayberry as the second largest subforum

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 27,885
- Reaction score
- 34,723
If you go by number of messages, the biggest sub is obviously the Heavies with over 24 million.
Mayberry is second with 5.9 million, and the war room is third with 5.8.
How do you feel about the War Room potentially overtaking Mayberry?
Is this a microcosm of society, where arguing over politics is more important than getting along, sharing a laugh, or discussing ideas?
Mayberry is second with 5.9 million, and the war room is third with 5.8.
How do you feel about the War Room potentially overtaking Mayberry?
Is this a microcosm of society, where arguing over politics is more important than getting along, sharing a laugh, or discussing ideas?