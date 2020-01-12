The Viking/Norse Folk appreciation thead

Anyone heard of these guys? They are hard to describe and I'm still coming to grips on how to describe them without googling or looking up their Wiki. Let me break it down. They are self-described Iron Age inspired Viking Tribal Folk group who use some modern techniques but mostly very basic iron age tools and instruments to produce an awesome sound, similar to Wardruna.

Here are a few sample tracks:





They kick ass live too!


They describe how it can be difficult to smuggle human bones (one of their instruments) through customs checkpoints when going to shows.


I can zone out and go into a trance with this music and it's oddly cathartic.

Opinions, thoughts?
 
they sound alright...very much like Wardruna

probably youve heard this song before if you watch Vikings, its been played in at least 5-6 different episodes....

 
Love Heilung!

Wardruna is a favourite too.


Skald is another. French band that sings in old Norse

 
Heilung is proto-germanic music, a lot earlier than the Viking age.
Wardruna is Viking.
Both are interesting but I prefer them in small doses.
 
Sometimes heilung sings in proto norse, usually in old norse, sometimes in old english, old high german or modern Icelandic. Sometimes they even sing in modern english. Proto-germanic is not on their repertoire, as far as I know. The text are mostly from surviving medieval text (written down after the viking age ended) and viking runestones -a few from the vendel period (immediately before the viking age). Vendel is proto norse, not proto germanic which vanished around 500 BC.
 
I can definitely get with some Heilung...not too much but it's cool
 
Seems I was a bit misguided.
Those lives of theirs I seen were proto-germanic and maybe proto-norse.
 
New Heilung incoming?



UPDATE:
Enigmatic world music collective HEILUNG are proud to announce the details of their upcoming new full length Drif. The cover artwork and track titles of Drif can now be viewed below. The brand new single “Anoana,” which is accompanied by a magical new music video, will be released soon.
HEILUNG comment in their own words: “Drif means “gathering”. A throng of people, a horde, a crowd, a pack. In symbiosis with the album title, Drif consists of a flock, a collection, a gathering, a collage of songs, that much like little flames were seeking towards each other, to join, to bond, to create, and be greater together. This album has very clearly dictated its own path. Our attempts to tame it was repeatedly fruitless and once we came to this realization, the creative flow surged forward with immense force. So much so that sometimes it felt like the songs wrote themselves. All the songs on Drif have their own stories. They have each their place and sense of belonging, with inspiration not only from Northern Europe, but from the ancient great civilisations.”
Drif track listing:

1. Asja (5:17)
2. Anoana (4:57)
3. Tenet (13:05)
4. Urbani (2:55)
5. Keltentrauer (8:26)
6. Nesso (7:54)
7. Buslas Bann (5:03)
8. :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:l (3:04)
9. Marduk (8:34)
heilung-drif-1024x1024.jpg.webp


Album release date worldwide is August 19th.
 
The next single just dropped. Even better than Anoana. This is going to be an amazing album.

 
More Heilung dropped a couple of days ago. This one is more like a chant.

 
In case you missed it Drif Released a couple of days back. Not what I was expecting. Heilung released all their best tracks off Drif before the album dropped. Fail lol. Anyways this was my fave track off the album that wasn't a single. The rest are just chants with very little going on. Kinda meh.



All 9 tracks..

 
I just got back from seeing them live, holy shit are they amazing. It definitely wasn’t like any other show I’ve ever seen and I’m pumped to be seeing Wardruna in a few months.
The visuals alone with Heilung really make it special, plus I love Maria so much
 
Zookeeper Gabe said:
I just got back from seeing them live, holy shit are they amazing. It definitely wasn’t like any other show I’ve ever seen and I’m pumped to be seeing Wardruna in a few months.
The visuals alone with Heilung really make it special, plus I love Maria so much
I'm very envious. Their shows on YT looks amazing and very engaging and immersive. It must feel like you are just doing some kind of fire dance when they are playing and it's like you are part of the clan getting involved in the chant.

Maria Franz is an amazing vocalist no doubt about it. So much power and beauty behind her voice.
 
This is now a Viking/Norse Folk Thread I used the search feature and couldn't find anything relevant (neofolk, Folk Metal).

Listened to these the last couple of days on repeat. Amazing.





Formally the "Heilung - Time to break out your Viking Longboat.. Drif released August 19th" thread.
 
Holy hell new Danheim track might be the best yet! Truly a 10/10. A piece of work.

 
two vids from the first post that was deleted but is now back up



 
this is actually an old spell for drawing diseases out of someone sick, into a stone or arrow that you then threw/shot far away
 
