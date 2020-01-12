The Viking/Norse Folk appreciation thead

Hyperglide
Anyone heard of these guys? They are hard to describe and I'm still coming to grips on how to describe them without googling or looking up their Wiki. Let me break it down. They are self-described Iron Age inspired Viking Tribal Folk group who use some modern techniques but mostly very basic iron age tools and instruments to produce an awesome sound, similar to Wardruna.
Here are a few sample tracks:
They kick ass live too!
They describe how it can be difficult to smuggle human bones (one of their instruments) through customs checkpoints when going to shows.
I can zone out and go into a trance with this music and it's oddly cathartic.
Opinions, thoughts?
