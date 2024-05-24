The View: Caitlin Clark is popular due to Pretty Privilege and White Privilege

Caitlin Clark marketing boom is celebrated but also draws questions of race and equity Caitlin Clark has attracted a new wave of support for WNBA players, but some question why veteran Black WNBA stars didn't get the same boost.

I thought the whole "women are jealous of Caitlin Clark" narrative was just an overblown media story based on a few isolated examples. But now we're getting more and more stories confirming this.The woman on The View are saying Caitlin Clark is only this popular due to "pretty privilege" and "white privilege." And that she's not LGBTQ.Then we have brain dead takes from sports journalist Jemele Hill saying the same thing. Then there was Cheryl Swoopes completely lying about her accomplishments as well as other WNBA players like Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.Charles Barkley called all these women petty.Completely ignoring:1. Clark is a GENERATIONAL talent. There has literally never been a female basketball player that can hit a three from the parking lot like she can.2. She's not even that pretty. WTF are they talking about "pretty privilege." Not saying she's ugly, but she's not a "holy shit" super model.3. They're complaining women like players like Brittany Griner not getting the same attention. Uhmm she's like 6'8" and sounds like a man. That's not marketable. AND she's not as good in basketball.