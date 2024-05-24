The View: Caitlin Clark is popular due to Pretty Privilege and White Privilege

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
10,075
Reaction score
8,417
I thought the whole "women are jealous of Caitlin Clark" narrative was just an overblown media story based on a few isolated examples. But now we're getting more and more stories confirming this.

The woman on The View are saying Caitlin Clark is only this popular due to "pretty privilege" and "white privilege." And that she's not LGBTQ.

Then we have brain dead takes from sports journalist Jemele Hill saying the same thing. Then there was Cheryl Swoopes completely lying about her accomplishments as well as other WNBA players like Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.

Charles Barkley called all these women petty.

Completely ignoring:

1. Clark is a GENERATIONAL talent. There has literally never been a female basketball player that can hit a three from the parking lot like she can.
2. She's not even that pretty. WTF are they talking about "pretty privilege." Not saying she's ugly, but she's not a "holy shit" super model.
3. They're complaining women like players like Brittany Griner not getting the same attention. Uhmm she's like 6'8" and sounds like a man. That's not marketable. AND she's not as good in basketball.



www.latimes.com

Caitlin Clark marketing boom is celebrated but also draws questions of race and equity

Caitlin Clark has attracted a new wave of support for WNBA players, but some question why veteran Black WNBA stars didn't get the same boost.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Madmick
  • Poll
MMA vs. Hockey: Which is the more popular sport?
2
Replies
21
Views
678
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter
nhbbear
Crime NY DA refuses to stop for police officer, flouts her privilege, ignores commands, and berates officer, who is too afraid to make arrest.
Replies
12
Views
348
Rhood
Rhood

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,805
Messages
55,587,623
Members
174,833
Latest member
OliverTabadzinski99

Share this page

Back
Top