The value of a man, other than his income

I was daydreaming about my own death when I started thinking about things my wife will have to do if I were gone.



Of course she'll miss the obvious things, like my salary, my dick, my companionship, etc.



But then I started thinking about the practical things.



For instance, I did some maintenance on the car a couple weeks ago that the dealership wanted $400 to do.



Then yesterday I did a plumbing repair that would have probably cost another $400 if we called a plumber.



That's $800 bucks I saved us just in a couple weeks. And that's not even mentioning the fact that we don't hire landscapers because I do the lawn work, we don't hire pest control because I do it. As well as a bunch of little shit around the house that's always breaking and I'm fixing it.



And we never need tech support or extended warranties, whereas I think my wife would get duped into buying that shit because she can't fix anything.



No wonder chicks are frequently broke. Even the ones that make decent money.