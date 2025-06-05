The value of a man, other than his income

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,769
Reaction score
45,595
I was daydreaming about my own death when I started thinking about things my wife will have to do if I were gone.

Of course she'll miss the obvious things, like my salary, my dick, my companionship, etc.

But then I started thinking about the practical things.

For instance, I did some maintenance on the car a couple weeks ago that the dealership wanted $400 to do.

Then yesterday I did a plumbing repair that would have probably cost another $400 if we called a plumber.

That's $800 bucks I saved us just in a couple weeks. And that's not even mentioning the fact that we don't hire landscapers because I do the lawn work, we don't hire pest control because I do it. As well as a bunch of little shit around the house that's always breaking and I'm fixing it.

And we never need tech support or extended warranties, whereas I think my wife would get duped into buying that shit because she can't fix anything.

No wonder chicks are frequently broke. Even the ones that make decent money.
 
Value of a man has nothing to do with income.

A. Keeping his word
B. Staying humble
C. Being loyal

Sounds cliche but that's my top 3 .
 
My wife knows how screwed she is. Probably why she’s always on my ass about being healthy.

Just in my living room alone, I’ve built the end tables, entertainment center, blanket chest, as well as remodeling the living room with all the electrical work. All the landscaping and lawn care. About the only thing out of my wheelhouse is automotive repair.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I was daydreaming about my own death when I started thinking about things my wife will have to do if I were gone.

Of course she'll miss the obvious things, like my salary, my dick, my companionship, etc.

But then I started thinking about the practical things.

For instance, I did some maintenance on the car a couple weeks ago that the dealership wanted $400 to do.

Then yesterday I did a plumbing repair that would have probably cost another $400 if we called a plumber.

That's $800 bucks I saved us just in a couple weeks. And that's not even mentioning the fact that we don't hire landscapers because I do the lawn work, we don't hire pest control because I do it. As well as a bunch of little shit around the house that's always breaking and I'm fixing it.

And we never need tech support or extended warranties, whereas I think my wife would get duped into buying that shit because she can't fix anything.

No wonder chicks are frequently broke. Even the ones that make decent money.
Click to expand...
Making decision on where to go out to eat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,098
Messages
57,378,497
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top