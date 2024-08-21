Tallest:, 151', New York City:Second:, 110', Hallandale Beach, Florida:Third:, Sugar Land, near Houston, Texas(There is a 360' statue,, in Puerto Rico. The tallest statue in the world is the 597'in India.)A grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held in Houston, Texas on Sunday the 18th of August, where a 90 foot tall Hanuman statue was inaugurated. This is the third tallest statue in the United States...The statue was named ‘Statue of Union,’ and it commemorates Lord Hanuman’s role in reuniting Sri Rama and Sita. The temple has been built at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. The visionary behind the project happens to be His Holiness Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji.The website of [the] Statue of Union says that this statue is North America’s tallest statue of Lord Hanuman, who is an 'embodiment of strength, devotion, and selfless service.' 'This is an opportunity for us as a community to etch a path for future generations to seek the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman,' the website says.Describing the statue the website says 'Located at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman will stand at 90 feet tall – radiating benevolence, strength, and hope. The Statue of Union is about creating a spiritual epicentre where hearts find solace, minds find peace, and souls find a path to transcendence.''Let’s bring the vision of North America’s tallest Hanuman Statue to life, and together, let’s continue to create a world filled with love, peace, and devotion,' it adds.'In the quest to rescue his wife, Rama, along with his brother Lakshman,ally with an intelligent monkey warrior race known as Vanaras, amongst whom is Hanuman. As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in Rama’s service throughout the adventure, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom, the friendship between the two develops and deepens, proving ultimately that Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion,” the Hindu American Foundation says.