Originally signed on the eve of the 4th of July 1958 and hailed as "the great prize" by Super-Mac, this particular Mutual Defence* Agreement is arguably the most exclusive and significant bilateral treaty in existence. A rather brazen violation of international law and in contravention of the NPT, it deals specifically with the direct collaboration between the two countries (read: AWE & NNSA) on the design, development, deployment, maintenance, and exchange of materials for thermonuclear weapons. It is set to expire again at the end of the year. Is this a partnership that the United Kingdom's general public and political establishment wishes to continue?The USA is in the process of a massive, simultaneous modernization and overhaul across its entire triad of sea, land, and air based thermonuclear weapon delivery systems expected to take it up through 2080. As a small island nation, the UK has never possessed a triad but the Royal Navy does maintain four nuclear powered submarines fitted with 16 SLBMs apiece which are identical to those found on America's globe-spanning fleet of SSBN black death machines. LANL (Los Alamos) - the fucking legend - is currently engineering a new warhead (the W93) that will be fully compatible with Great Britain's Trident D5 ballistic missiles manufactured by Lockheed Martin.It seems like a no-brainer, but the MDA needs to be formally renewed.