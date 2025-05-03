America’s long-resilient job market continues to defy expectations — even in the wake of swirling uncertainty.The US economy added a surprisingly strong 177,000 jobs in April, a slight slowdown from March’s downwardly revised 185,000 gains, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. April’s gain was stronger than the average pace of monthly job growth in the prior three months.Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, a historically low level.Economists polled by data firm FactSet were expecting the economy to have added just 135,000 jobs last month, and that the unemployment rate held at 4.2%.US stocks moved higher Friday morning as investors digested the report. The Dow rose 490 points, or 1.2%. The broader S&P 500 rose 1.15% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1%.April’s jobs report marks another solid month of employment gains and a continuation of a historic expansion of the labor market, but that’s on the backdrop of growing recession fears.Since staging a stunning recovery from the pandemic, the labor market has been a pillar of strength for the economy. It remains to be seen if that will persist amid the historically high level of uncertainty sowed by President Donald Trump’s policies.Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer touted the jobs news Friday, telling CNN’s Pamela Brown, “Everything in this jobs report was positive.” Despite Americans’ growing concerns about a recession, she said, “We see no reason that a recession is anywhere near.”This is a good sign and hopefully it continues.