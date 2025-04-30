International The US deal for Ukraine's rare earth minerals is Done

Zelensky realized he is out of cards and doesn’t have any options. All your minerals are belong to us.

Also a great start to the next hundred days
 
Jacket time said:
have to start somewhere

1st step getting paid
Click to expand...

That's true, there has to be a start.

This should help fix relations between USA and China as the US will be entirely dependent on China to actually process rare earth materials like lithium.

They will have to send whatever they extract straight to Xi until the US gets up to speed on this shit.

But like you say, it is a start.
 
Siver! said:
That's true, there has to be a start.

This should help fix relations between USA and China as the US will be entirely dependent on China to actually process rare earth materials like lithium.

They will have to send whatever they extract straight to Xi until the US gets up to speed on this shit.

But like you say, it is a start.
Click to expand...
100%, we are severely lacking in processing
 
Jacket time said:
100%, we are severely lacking in processing
Click to expand...

In any event, it's critical to the US now that Russian-occupied Ukraine does not remain Russian-occupied.

I'll support that 100 %.

Fuck scumbag Putin. If Trump pushes that dude's shit in, I'll be very happy indeed. Ukraine has always been a real, true ally in a way that Russia will never be.
 
Oh, but a TV channel for retards polled their viewers and found 98% hate Trump so this doesn’t count.
 
"The fund will be co-managed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Ukrainian government. It aims to attract global investment for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

Resource Revenue Sharing: Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from state-owned natural resources—such as minerals, oil, and gas—to the fund. These funds will be reinvested into Ukraine's infrastructure and economic development.

U.S. Oversight: The DFC will hold a "golden share," granting it veto power over certain decisions, and the fund's board will comprise five members—three appointed by the U.S. and two by Ukraine.

No Debt Repayment: The agreement does not require Ukraine to repay past U.S. aid. Instead, it focuses on future collaboration and investment."
 
Jacket time said:
We are watching history unfold in realtime, crazy shit
Click to expand...
You are putting the cart WAY before the horse, hombre. Pump the brakes. I would LOVE to see Putin's ass kicked out of Ukraine, but I am extremely skeptical for obvious reasons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
International Trump is Truly a Putin Cuck - Russia and Trump Says Ukraine Must Elect a New President as Part of a Peace Deal
57 58 59
Replies
1K
Views
25K
curryjunkie
curryjunkie
Hog-train
International Zelensky Rejects Trump's Idiotic "Minerals Deal" - Might Tell The US to go F*ck Itself
38 39 40
Replies
780
Views
17K
Ezekiel 25:17
Ezekiel 25:17
LeonardoBjj
International The US oversees a peace pledge for east Congo, hoping to ease its access to critical minerals
Replies
6
Views
119
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,626
Messages
57,235,793
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top