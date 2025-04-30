Jacket time
have to start somewhere
1st step getting paid
100%, we are severely lacking in processingThat's true, there has to be a start.
This should help fix relations between USA and China as the US will be entirely dependent on China to actually process rare earth materials like lithium.
They will have to send whatever they extract straight to Xi until the US gets up to speed on this shit.
But like you say, it is a start.
China has us over a barrel in a lot of aspects
Zelensky just sold out his people's future
Good thing we have a bunch of tech and other companies investing trillions here for processing and manufacturing. It is almost as if there is a plan
Let's see the "Lasting Peace" they're already celebrating.
That might be a critical piece of the puzzle, no?
You are putting the cart WAY before the horse, hombre. Pump the brakes. I would LOVE to see Putin's ass kicked out of Ukraine, but I am extremely skeptical for obvious reasons.We are watching history unfold in realtime, crazy shit