Media The unique relationship between UFC, MMA fans and Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper interviews Luke Thomas

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
813
Reaction score
1,882
In honor of potentially the biggest and most historic mma fight card at the White House..

Let’s take a look at Trump’s relationship with MMA fans.

Klepper tried to make MMA look bad but I think it has the opposite effect.



Here’s the full story on UFC fans and what it is that causes MMA fans to be attracted to Trump

 
Last edited:
Fuck off to the war room.

I hate when people bring politics into sports
 
Cliffs: MMA fans are largely myopic maladjusted meat heads with a borderline unhealthy admiration for violence as entertainment

I think most of us die hards who have stuck around for 10, 20 years ultimately grew out of that mindset that most of us initially arrived with when we started watching religiously in our early adolescence.
But it's definitely a real factor. Don't care about how it ties to Trump, it's a 90%+ male fan base full of edgelords who fancy themselves tough guys and alphas.

Not exactly a mystey
 
I hate how the UFC has so strongly intertwined politics into the organization; I would say the exact same thing if they had Biden or Kamala walk about with them as well, it's so annoying seeing that shit because I watch MMA for escapism. Love the sport, but hate the way it's run.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Media Luke Thomas says MMA fans last between 5 to 10 years before the fall out of love with MMA
7 8 9
Replies
169
Views
4K
ssBaldy
ssBaldy
AmonTobin
Opinion TRUMP US MILITARY PARADE vs. NO KINGS DAY: SAT JUNE 14th (megathread?)
18 19 20
Replies
384
Views
9K
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,324
Messages
57,523,777
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top