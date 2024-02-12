The undisputed HW title should be awarded to the fighter who defends first

Captain Herb
This is an unusual situation. The HW champ is out with an injury and now we have an interim champ who has equal claim to the disputed belt. Normally this conundrum of two simultaneous champs would be resolved by a unification bout at the first possible moment. Now we have a situation where the champ is refusing to fight the interim champ. This still leaves two champs with equal claim to the undisputed belt.
In this case the first to successfully defend should be awarded the undisputed HW belt
Right?
