The undisputed HW title should be awarded to the fighter who defends first

This is an unusual situation. The HW champ is out with an injury and now we have an interim champ who has equal claim to the disputed belt. Normally this conundrum of two simultaneous champs would be resolved by a unification bout at the first possible moment. Now we have a situation where the champ is refusing to fight the interim champ. This still leaves two champs with equal claim to the undisputed belt.

In this case the first to successfully defend should be awarded the undisputed HW belt

Right?
 
Nah, it should be the guy who won it.
 
But neither of them beat the actual champ.
Jon won the fight for the undisputed belt. Aspinall did not.

This isn't hard. Stop turning into retards because you're unhappy about it.
 
When there are 2 champs they should obviously fight each other to unify the belt.

That's the point, the interim is supposed to defend the belt while the "real" champ is out. That's why it's called interim champion, it literally means 'champion in the interim'.

But as soon as the champ is back they are supposed to defend against the interim champion.

It doesn't matter that Jon was previously booked against Stipe before Tom became interim champ. Circumstances change, Stipe lost whatever shaky claim he had to being #1 contender the moment he turned down the fight with Pavlovich for the interim belt.
 
If the UFC was legitimate then Jon would have to either fight Aspinal next or be stripped of his title.

But the UFC is a joke and shamelessly operating as a cash grab first sports entertainment show.
I like the part where you completely skipped over that creating an interim title in the first place was a joke.
 
This is an unusual situation. The HW champ is out with an injury and now we have an interim champ who has equal claim to the disputed belt. Normally this conundrum of two simultaneous champs would be resolved by a unification bout at the first possible moment. Now we have a situation where the champ is refusing to fight the interim champ. This still leaves two champs with equal claim to the undisputed belt.

In this case the first to successfully defend should be awarded the undisputed HW belt

Right?
I like your post. It's good food for thought. My reaction to it, however, is: This is not important. I don't really care. As long as Aspinall gets very well paid from hereon in, I'm fine with whatever unfolds. Whatever the UFC ends up doing will be good enough. I have bigger bones to pick with the UFC anyway....the HW conundrum is not among my Top Five Things About the UFC that I Don't Like.
 
I like your post. It's good food for thought. My reaction to it, however, is: This is not important. I don't really care. As long as Aspinall gets very well paid from hereon in, I'm fine with whatever unfolds. Whatever the UFC ends up doing will be good enough. I have bigger bones to pick with the UFC anyway....the HW conundrum is not among my Top Five Things About the UFC that I Don't Like.
My whole thing is, I don't care what Jon does and who he ducks, so long as Tom's defenses of the interim belt are considered to be legitimate title defenses, and counted as such, once Jon retires and Aspinall is promoted to being the undisputed champ.
 
Jon won the fight for the undisputed belt. Aspinall did not.

This isn't hard. Stop turning into retards because you're unhappy about it.
Jon doesn't have an undisputed belt anymore. It is in dispute.
 
Nah, it should be the guy who won it.
The one who won it will be who ever defends next in this case

Jon won the fight for the undisputed belt. Aspinall did not.

This isn't hard. Stop turning into retards because you're unhappy about it.
These two HW titles weigh the EXACT same, Both were fights made as vacant title fights. Neither title is the Lineal HW title.

Both titles have been won and not defended.
neither belt is more valuable than the other, Who ever fights next at HW between Tom and Jones should be considered the defending champion.

It's not about being unhappy but it's not like someone is losing something they rightfully earned. Both guys have the right to be the HW champion. Who ever puts their title on the line is defending it.
 
Gane vs Pavlovich

Gane win = Jones keeps his belt

Pavlovich win = Aspinall Undisputed
 
Jon doesn't have an undisputed belt anymore. It is in dispute.
The one who won it will be who ever defends next in this case



These two HW titles weigh the EXACT same, Both were fights made as vacant title fights. Neither title is the Lineal HW title.

Both titles have been won and not defended.
neither belt is more valuable than the other, Who ever fights next at HW between Tom and Jones should be considered the defending champion.

It's not about being unhappy but it's not like someone is losing something they rightfully earned. Both guys have the right to be the HW champion. Who ever puts their title on the line is defending it.
1707770604919.png

I am once again asking you all to stop pretending to be retards simply because you're unhappy at the moment. Jon is the champion.
 
The UFC probably should've stripped the belt from Jones the moment he stated he would never fight #1 title contender which was Sergei Pavlovich at the time.
From there, they could have made Aspinall-Pavlovich the one and only HW title fight.
If Jones-Stipe ever happens, the winner can have his title shot if they haven't both retired.
 
And then what? UFC can give out another interim title?

UFC don't give a fawk. These are props to move PPVs.
 
The UFC probably should've stripped the belt from Jones the moment he stated he would never fight #1 title contender which was Sergei Pavlovich at the time.
From there, they could have made Aspinall-Pavlovich the one and only HW title fight.
If Jones-Stipe ever happens, the winner can have his title shot if they haven't both retired.
Another exciting solution, albeit incredibly unlikely, would be to have Ngannou back. Aspinall-Ngannou for undisputed HW championship. Jones fights winner or spends the next 2 years explaining why his legacy means he didn't need to.
 
