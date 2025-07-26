The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, The Rock - Who is biggest star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)

Pretty tough to judge, but I think the Undertaker will live on the most in terms of a sheer pro-wrestling persona. He has no baggage and had a more natural and everlasting image than the rest. Clean as a whistle, and never double dipped into Hollywood. There is still time for him to fuck it up, though.



The Rock is certainly bigger than all of them, but he branched out and gave himself an unfair advantage. The Undertaker is just a cornerstone of pro-wrestling, and he never embarrassed himself by sticking around for a little too long, like Flair(not to mention the baggage that Flair carries around). Andre is up there, but I think time has put him a little behind and his overall aura of being a circus freak has dwindled a bit. The Big Show could've easily been him, if he was born earlier.



Not to mention that none of those other guys could've made such a seemingly awful gimmick like "The Undertaker" work. That alone puts him above the rest. He wasn't given the freedom of The Rock, after he initially failed. He had to make that shit work, or he'd be out on his ass as some trivia question about Survivor Series.