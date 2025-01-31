  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

TUF The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen, s.33

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
3,763
Reaction score
2,983
Screenshot 2025-01-31 8.48.57 AM.png
Las VegasThe Ultimate Fighter celebrates its 20th year anniversary with an exciting new season featuring a pair of UFC Hall of Fame coaches and co-hosts of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy, as former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen go head-to-head. The series is set to exclusively debut on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, May 27, and will also be available on ESPN+.


20 Years of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen will feature 16 men’s flyweight and welterweight prospects embarking to pursue their UFC dreams.

The entire 12-episode season will be available exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 27at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 32 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television’s Pilgrim Media Group, the iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa , Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22 and TUF 31.
 
If theres someone in the lightweight divisions that could stylistically beat DC its Chael. He's actually bigger than DC so we'll see what happens. lol
 
whooty said:
Lol what? They're not fighting bruh.

Glad to see they have mature guys that can actually coach instead of the usual drama bullshit
Click to expand...
AH my bad. Would have been hilarious if they did. lol
 
Even though they aren't fighting, I can see Chael getting under DC's skin. DC doesn't seem like a bad guy but he seems to have a limit and I think his all round good guy persona will start to crack.
 
Just Creed said:
Even though they aren't fighting, I can see Chael getting under DC's skin. DC doesn't seem like a bad guy but he seems to have a limit and I think his all round good guy persona will start to crack.
Click to expand...
that will be a fun dynamic. Chael is a master at getting on people's nerves.
 
www.tapology.com

Daniil Donchenko | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Daniil Donchenko (11-2-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Ukraine and the #5th ranked Pro Mens Lightweight in Kazakhstan. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
www.tapology.com

Alex Sanchez ("Hulk") | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Alex "Hulk" Sanchez (15-3-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of México and the #4th ranked Pro Mens Lightweight in Latin America. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
www.tapology.com

Furkatbek Yokubov ("Iron Man") | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Furkatbek "Iron Man" Yokubov (15-4-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Uzbekistan and the #2nd ranked Pro Mens Flyweight in Europe Eastern. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
www.tapology.com

Alibi Idiris | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Alibi Idiris (10-0-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Aktau, Kazakhstan and the #2nd ranked Pro Mens Flyweight in Kazakhstan. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
Cool for Donchenko
 
David Street said:
Chael Sonnen says Colby Covington will be part of his 'TUF 33' coaching staff
Click to expand...
DC says WWE Superstar Julius Creed — real name Jacob Kasper will be part of his coaching staff.


Cormier also brought in UFC veteran Michael Chiesa as well as two very experienced head coaches in Bob Cook, who works out of American Kickboxing Academy, and John Wood, who owns and operates Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas.

Cormier also included his longtime boxing coach Rosendo Sanchez and kickboxing veteran Tiago Beowulf.
 
Last edited:
Will be rooting for the Indian chap @ Flyweight.
 
Alibi Idiris or Imanol
Rooting for Donchenko and Sezinando at WW, Doncheno might be too small
 
Hellowhosthat said:


Pretty stacked season
Click to expand...


This is stacked? God damn, the only guys who's a top shelf prospsct is Alibi Idiris and he's already pushing 30. At 125 Daniyar Toychubek and Bilal Hasan are the best guys they could sign, i expected Jeremy Del La Mata or Oscar Miguel. At WW no Michael Oliveira? No Samandar or Khotam? No Kubanza? Sean Clancy Jr? Sucks.
 
HuskySamoan said:
This is stacked? God damn, the only guys who's a top shelf prospsct is Alibi Idiris and he's already pushing 30. At 125 Daniyar Toychubek and Bilal Hasan are the best guys they could sign, i expected Jeremy Del La Mata or Oscar Miguel. At WW no Michael Oliveira? No Samandar or Khotam? No Kubanza? Sean Clancy Jr? Sucks.
Click to expand...

By TUF standards it's pretty stacked. Usually you get a couple of good prospects and mainly regional guys. This season Idiris, Chapolin, Martins, Sezinaldo and Imanol are all very good prospects (got them all in my top 25 lists) and some of the other guys are on my long list. Quite often even I have no idea who the guys they choose are.


You don't want too many top prospects on TUF at once as usually only the finalists get contracts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,477
Messages
57,603,125
Members
175,767
Latest member
kingpush

Share this page

Back
Top