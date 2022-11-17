Economy The UK is in recession; worst fall in living standards since records began; inflation at 41year high

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt:



https://www.theguardian.com/busines...cession-with-half-a-million-job-losses-likely

5311.jpg


The UK has fallen into a recession which will last more than a year and push half a million people out of work, according to a fresh forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

There will be the biggest fall in living standards since records began with inflation “tipping the economy into a recession lasting just over a year”, the spending watchdog said.

The drop in household spending power will be so acute in the next two years it will effectively wipe out the past eight years of growth, as wage rises fail to keep pace with inflation and interest rates rises. It will effectively turn the clock back to 2013, the OBR said.

It also marks only the third time since the mid-1950s in which there will be back-to-back years of falling living standards. The last time was in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

While household incomes are squeezed, taxes will rise to 37.1% of GDP, their highest sustained level since the second world war.

https://www.ft.com/content/1fcc250c-c1c5-4820-a5f4-4e48662a73aa

UK inflation hit a 41-year high in October, accelerating to 11.1 per cent on the back of rising energy and food prices.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation was now at its highest level since October 1981
 
If only more people voted for Republicans during the midterms this could have been fixed.
 
Well just bump up everyone's pay, that will fix it..........right.
 
Brexit + forcibly shutting down the economy for 18 months and paying tens of millions of people not to work + useless, corrupt Tory government = obvious, logical outcome. I said right at the beginning of the first lockdown - we are going to be paying for this for decades to come.
 
Oh I wonder why we haven't recovered post-pandemic like all the other G7 countries... what could be different about the UK? Hmmmmm....... the mind boggles... if only we could put our finger on it....
 
I mean everyone told them Brexit was going to suck ass.
You can't say that!!! It's not brexit, it's the pandemic, it's ukraine, it's a global recession, it's trussonomics, not brexit. The fact that Northern Ireland is economically outperforming the rest of the UK by a considerable margin (because they are still able to trade with the EU) is just a massive coincidence and has nothing to do with brexit at all.

Northern Ireland economy has outperformed rest of UK, ONS figures show
 
