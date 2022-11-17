The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt:The UK has fallen into a recession which will last more than a year and push half a million people out of work, according to a fresh forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).There will be the biggest fall in living standards since records began with inflation “tipping the economy into a recession lasting just over a year”, the spending watchdog said.The drop in household spending power will be so acute in the next two years it will effectively wipe out the past eight years of growth, as wage rises fail to keep pace with inflation and interest rates rises. It will effectively turn the clock back to 2013, the OBR said.It also marks only the third time since the mid-1950s in which there will be back-to-back years of falling living standards. The last time was in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.While household incomes are squeezed, taxes will rise to 37.1% of GDP, their highest sustained level since the second world war.UK inflation hit a 41-year high in October, accelerating to 11.1 per cent on the back of rising energy and food prices.The Office for National Statistics said inflation was now at its highest level since October 1981