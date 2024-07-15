Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Kayla is going to fight allin perez, supposedly. Dricus vs izzy next month in perthI don't think I'm interested in any of those. When's Dricus defending again? When's Kayla fucking someone up next?
Just me that feels like Pena and Pennington should be the main event over Topuria and Max for 307?
That's some solid comedy, dude. Top notch materialJust me that feels like Pena and Pennington should be the main event over Topuria and Max for 307?
I think Val should say no personally. I would not fight Grasso at a mexican themed event AGAIN. How valentina got robbed the first time.The title defense for Grasso would be against Val, right?
*It is important to state that these are not signed and can change at any moment.
View attachment 1052855
What a clickbait asshole.
Yeah..You see where it says rumored next to the thread title? What a revelation! Lol
Yeah..
Say whatever the fuck you want as long as there is plausible deniability, right?
“Rumoured”
*It is important to state that these are not signed and can change at any moment.“
It’s bullshit, and he knows it. Fuck him.
Hey, stop it now! It's way more fun to always come off like a ridiculous idiot and whine about anything and everything that dirty little Helwani ever says!You see where it says rumored next to the thread title? What a revelation! Lol
They better have a solid backup when Conor/Chandler falls through. Again.
Ah good pointI think Val should say no personally. I would not fight Grasso at a mexican themed event AGAIN. How valentina got robbed the first time.
Good question. Perhaps they are holding both off for early next year?Good thing is if that falls through the UFC could always do:
Alex vs. Magomed
Dricus/Izzy winner vs. Strickland/Whittaker
Leon/Belal winner vs. Shavkat
The only question I have is out of those cards where do they fit Zhang and Pantoja's next title defenses?