Rumored The UFC's Headliner PPV Plan for the Rest of the Year Per Helwani.

I don't think I'm interested in any of those. When's Dricus defending again? When's Kayla fucking someone up next? What about Weilli? When does Jailton try to climb the ladder again? What about that Japese pre-lim fighter who put on that unholy ground war? Is Alex fighting someone who'll grapple him?
 
DC23 said:
Just me that feels like Pena and Pennington should be the main event over Topuria and Max for 307?
Click to expand...

crack-moments-before-this-post-was-made.gif
 
Makes sense. I see all of those going down.
 
Substance Abuse said:
You see where it says rumored next to the thread title? What a revelation! Lol
Click to expand...
Yeah..

Say whatever the fuck you want as long as there is plausible deniability, right?

“Rumoured”

*It is important to state that these are not signed and can change at any moment.“

It’s bullshit, and he knows it. Fuck him.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Yeah..

Say whatever the fuck you want as long as there is plausible deniability, right?

“Rumoured”

*It is important to state that these are not signed and can change at any moment.“

It’s bullshit, and he knows it. Fuck him.
Click to expand...

<JagsKiddingMe>
 
Let's say these stay as planned. The end of the year is going to blow. Back to back main events that don't mean anything to their respective divisions. On a positive note the good thing about having those two fights at the end of the year is that it will be at the beginning of basketball season and in throws of college and pro football so those will be fun and mean a lot more than those fights.
 
VinceArch said:
They better have a solid backup when Conor/Chandler falls through. Again.
Click to expand...

Good thing is if that falls through the UFC could always do:

Alex vs. Magomed
Dricus/Izzy winner vs. Strickland/Whittaker
Leon/Belal winner vs. Shavkat

The only question I have is out of those cards where do they fit Zhang and Pantoja's next title defenses?
 
Darkavius said:
Good thing is if that falls through the UFC could always do:

Alex vs. Magomed
Dricus/Izzy winner vs. Strickland/Whittaker
Leon/Belal winner vs. Shavkat

The only question I have is out of those cards where do they fit Zhang and Pantoja's next title defenses?
Click to expand...
Good question. Perhaps they are holding both off for early next year?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,866
Messages
55,861,052
Members
174,969
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top