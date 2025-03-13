  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

The UFC's Greatest "Return" Fighter

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
805
Reaction score
1,106
Seeing Jeremy Stephens return got me thinking,

Who's the greatest UFC fighter that left or was cut from the UFC, only to return and have a helluva career?????

For my mind, it's got to be either

Couture- Returned on several ocassions to win the title
Lawler- Returned after being a prospect everywhere else, then went on to compile several title defenses and wars
Penn- Won a championship. Left. Returned. Became champ again.
 
75

End thread.
 
Forgot Rumble returned.
Not quite in the same category, but Arlovski was cut, left for awhile, then came back and for a brief moment in time looked like a contender again.
 
Lionheart7167 said:
Forgot Rumble returned.
Not quite in the same category, but Arlovski was cut, left for awhile, then came back and for a brief moment in time looked like a contender again.
Click to expand...
AA had a decent return, was one win away from a TS at least once, but Lawler did it better.
 
Maybe I'm jumping the gun here but Yousef Zalal was cut after three straight losses and a draw. Racked up 3 first round finishes and now has won 4 straight since rejoining the UFC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

joy2day
UFC's greatest rematch fighter
2
Replies
25
Views
570
deanambrose
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,360
Messages
57,024,317
Members
175,502
Latest member
Dailo

Share this page

Back
Top