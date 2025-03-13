The UFC's Greatest "Return" Fighter

Lionheart7167
Seeing Jeremy Stephens return got me thinking,
Who's the greatest UFC fighter that left or was cut from the UFC, only to return and have a helluva career?????
For my mind, it's got to be either
Couture- Returned on several ocassions to win the title
Lawler- Returned after being a prospect everywhere else, then went on to compile several title defenses and wars
Penn- Won a championship. Left. Returned. Became champ again.
