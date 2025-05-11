Media The UFC should move to Netflix - ESPN + Sucks.

Literally no one I know has ESPN+. Who the hell pays for that shit? It is $11.99 per month. No one is going to pay that just to have the privilege to pay $80 for a shitty card.

Meanwhile, everyone has Netflix. So they automatically increase the available number of viewers. Then they could do free events which Netflix pays for and offer PPV's for the more stacked cards.

Otherwise, everyone is just going to keep streaming it free. Which isn't even illegal. Only illegal for the people hosting the streams.

The quality of the PPV cards have been going WAY down too. $80 for Belal-Jack Della Maddalena? LMAO ain't no one paying that shit.
 
Well this is the absolute truth I payed for ESPN+ the. Tried to get a ppv it didn't work then the fight cards looked so bad . I ended up canceling and deleting that you're paying to rewatch old fights.. and 100 dollars a ppv .. even if I was bill Gates I would pay that unless it was the best of the best fighting.. and they weren't gonna stare or hug for 25 minutes.
 
