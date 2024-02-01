The UFC should be sued for false advertising!!!

The folks buying the tickets to the events must be fuming.

I bet a lot of DP and Saint-Benoit fans bought tickets just to see them, only to be fucked over.

They are literally still negotiating... Dustin is just trying to do it online instead of in the back.
 
Pretty sure whenever tickets are purchased they've got it written in the ToS that the "cards are subject to change", no?

That being said, yes it's shady to advertise a fight that isn't signed on paper yet.
 
Yeah there are a lot of shit shows going around with all of these canceled fights -- I feel bad for folks that have made travel arrangements.
 
There was a guy that spent $100k on a Jones vs Stipe ticket , don't worry we comped him two beers and half off on the next Pennington PPV - Dana
 
There was a guy that spent $100k on a Jones vs Stipe ticket , don't worry we comped him two beers and half off on the next Pennington PPV - Dana
What about a UFC hot dog brander?
 
I’m about to write an email (strongly worded and BOLDED)
 
Lawdy, next'll be that Dana is less than reputable... after announcing his Wittaker vs Costa fight and everything before and after.
Even if everything is signed someone can still get injured or sick, there's no stopping that.
 
sutherland said:
This announcing fights (just to sell tickets)before the contract is signed is getting out of hand!! This happens almost every other event. This is a very shady business practice, and needs to stop or be addressed!
Come on.. It’s not nearly that often.

It is bullshit, but as Costa proved. They don’t cut you for refusing announced fights you never signed for, apparently.

It’s bush league 100%.

How often would some of these fighters fight if the UFC didn’t give them a little nudge? The pay is so shitty yet they survive on 1 (ONE) fight per year? Make that make sense.

It’s weird to me to take the side of athlete. Just to shit on the company (Dana.. it’s ALL his fault). For trying to make fights.

But none of it is because of Diva fighters, right?

It’s at least 2 times Costa has backed out of or not signed to fight Whittaker. As ridiculous as this sounds. I know for a fact most of you don’t get it.

Let me explain it to you.

What happens if Costa beat Whittaker in any fight they’ve been linked to?

He would have gotten a TS. THAT is what would have happened. Whittaker has been the number 1 for several years. But Costa keeps backing out.

At least not be so myopic. It’s impossible to feign neutrality when exhibiting wanton, willful, and disingenuous ignorance. In favour of obsessive hatred.
 
I agree. It is in no way the "Ultimate" fighting championship. The ultimate would have 12-6 elbows and knees on the ground.
 
