The UFC should be sued for false advertising!!!

sutherland said: This announcing fights (just to sell tickets)before the contract is signed is getting out of hand!! This happens almost every other event. This is a very shady business practice, and needs to stop or be addressed! Click to expand...

Come on.. It’s not nearly that often.It is bullshit, but as Costa proved. They don’t cut you for refusing announced fights you never signed for, apparently.It’s bush league 100%.How often would some of these fighters fight if the UFC didn’t give them a little nudge? The pay is so shitty yet they survive on 1 (ONE) fight per year? Make that make sense.It’s weird to me to take the side of athlete. Just to shit on the company (Dana.. it’s ALL his fault). For trying to make fights.But none of it is because of Diva fighters, right?It’s at least 2 times Costa has backed out of or not signed to fight Whittaker. As ridiculous as this sounds. I know for a fact most of you don’t get it.Let me explain it to you.What happens if Costa beat Whittaker in any fight they’ve been linked to?He would have gotten a TS. THAT is what would have happened. Whittaker has been the number 1 for several years. But Costa keeps backing out.At least not be so myopic. It’s impossible to feign neutrality when exhibiting wanton, willful, and disingenuous ignorance. In favour of obsessive hatred.