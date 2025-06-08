the ufc really is the BIG league, isn't it?

The fighters that the UFC decides to sign is just puzzling to me. They don't even try to get the best of Bellator.
 
Superzorro said:
The fighters that the UFC decides to sign is just puzzling to me. They don't even try to get the best of Bellator.
Click to expand...
Mix is definitely one of the best Bellator fighters. Dude was a killer. Just came out flat for whatever reason. Don't remember him looking this slow.
 
Give Mario his flowers. 🌺 he was the better guy. This wasn’t patchy’s fight to lose. This was a dog fight and he seemed to forget.
 
every division is different. But outside of the UFC the talent is pretty thin.

plenty of counter examples come to mind though, like Jiri.
 
A lot of fighters have a hard time with thier first fight in the UFC. New environment pressure, differnt gloves or whatever the reason I think we should go easy on new comers. Let's then have a few fights before we judge to harshly.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
Superzorro said:
The fighters that the UFC decides to sign is just puzzling to me. They don't even try to get the best of Bellator.
Click to expand...

Mix left as their champion, he's one of the best fighters they had.
 
I thought he would be fine in terms of nerves. He fought internationally in front of decent sized crowds. Maybe it's the testing and the weight cut? You can't use certain drugs when you cut weight in the UFC.
 
conversely, Kayla went and won the title in her third appearance for ufc. Pendulum swings both ways.

Hell there was a time where strikeforce fighters ended up all champs in ufc like ronda, dc, tyron

Can’t judge this kind of stuff generally. Mix came in, couldnt figure out his opponent, and truthfully i feel mario is extremely underrated.
 
You don't tug on Superman's cape, you don;t spit in the wind, and you definitely don't ever bet on someone named "Patchy Mix" winning a UFC fight under ANY circumstances. Hope all the people who lost money on him learned their lesson but if today's world is any indication only about 10% of them actually did.
 
Yeah because all Bellator fighters are made in a Bellator factory with Bellator parts.
 
I’ve BEEN telling you casuals Mix is nothing more than a watered down version of Aljo… slow and one dimensional.


The way people were glazing Mix just to go against the UFC grain was almost baffling.


<DisgustingHHH>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
News Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix UFC 316
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
Fact Checker
Was Brady vs Edwards one of the most emasculating beatdowns in recent main event history?
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Mind Mine
Mind Mine

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,337
Messages
57,395,367
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top