the ufc really is the BIG league, isn't it?

mister piscadinha
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2022
- Messages
- 2,094
- Reaction score
- 2,880
mix came in and got basically shutout by a guy who had to ROBB old man aldo
Mix is definitely one of the best Bellator fighters. Dude was a killer. Just came out flat for whatever reason. Don't remember him looking this slow.
Mix is absolutely one of Bellator's best.
The best of Bellator is usually fighters that have had their run in the UFC.
NervesMix is definitely one of the best Bellator fighters. Dude was a killer. Just came out flat for whatever reason. Don't remember him looking this slow.
