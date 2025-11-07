The UFC match-makers are currently ruining the sport and giving us horrible match-ups

They can do good fights the people want but they never do that and only in few times while they can still book these fights. It is frustrating how the match-making really sucks compared to the old days from 06 to 2013 where giants use to face each other no matter what but now they are kept apart for no reasons.

Example the only good match making in the last 5 years were few fights and when I say few I mean really really few.

Izzy-Poatan 1 and Izzy Poatan 2
Islam-Charles
DDP-Chimaev
Anka vs Poatan 1 and Anka vs Poatan 2
Gane vs Aspinall
Merab vs Omar 1
JDM vs Islam

That is like only 9 good fights that had massive build up and worthy big fights.

But now we are getting watered down fights while the UFC can still book big ass fights example Merab vs Yan 2? Can you believe this fight is gonna headline a card? Who wants to even see that mismatch again. Then there is Topuria in another Mismatch after getting Holloway and Chares now he is getting either Gaejhe or Paddy while Arman is out there who is his true rival.

We need fighters like Khamzat active taking on Imavov, Strikland and Fluffy in quick turnarounds. We need Topuria vs Arman booking, Gane vs Aspinall 2 being anounnced immediately, Topuria vs Mackhaev for the White house, Merab vs Omar 2, Jones vs winner of Aspinall and Gane these are legitimate fights.

Nobody wants to see Jones vs Poatan that is a mismatch. Imagine Topuria vs Arman booking in January or March the build-up would be crazy but no the UFC came with Paddy or Justin these are mismatches

It is kinda of sad that you can pinpoint only 9 fights in the last fuking 5 years being considered ´´MASSIVE FIGHT´´
 
Last edited:
b00tysweat said:
you don't blame the fighters like Arman
I DO <sniper>
rfqytoab6oaf1.jpeg

He's the fighting diva that I dislike above all else <sniper>
 
Luthien said:
I don't >.< Find a post that doesn't have me hate on Arman <{1-8}> I'm his biggest detractor!!!
sorry thought you were TS

same I like Arman but every 6 months he sits out he needs another fight to earn a title shot

he needs 3 to get there
 
Everything that’s happening is part of something called the Great Reset, and that Great Reset is happening right now
look into it
 
We have to understand that every era has its own star athletes, and things are always evolving.
There’s also a natural tendency to think the past was better.
I’m not saying today’s fighters are better, but they are good — and there are definitely matchups I find interesting.
 
Luthien said:
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
images
hehe
Haha that outfit is too cute :D

The issue is there just isn't enough top fighters to give us great matchups like before, thats what it boils down too. So much mediocre random DWCS slop on the roster, the roster is so bloated. You couldn't and wouldn't be able to put on UFC Apex dross cards in 2010 for example, it would be impossible, every division had big names and a lot of em.
 
Why did you said:
Everything that’s happening is part of something called the Great Reset, and that Great Reset is happening right now
look into it
Ahh yes, that great reset I was reassured was the whole point of COVID.
I would get so exhausted going down crazy rabbit holes 24/7.
 
octagonation said:
We need fighters like Khamzat active taking on Imavov, Strikland and Fluffy in quick turnarounds. We need Topuria, Gane vs Aspinall 2 being anounnced immediately, Topuria vs Mackhaev for the White house, Merab vs Omar 2
UFC can't force guys to take fights. You really think UFC has Khamzat and Topuria on the shelf? Those guys aren't exactly out there being vocal about give me a fight.

1762528460218.jpeg

Umar just fought and Merab wanted that last 2025 fight to break the record. Umar wouldn't have been ready, not the UFC's fault.

Gane Aspinall is 13 days old. It does take time to plan a main event you know.

You need to calm down and look at your complaints with a little realism.
 
Things will get better starting in January. Have faith.
 
Its not just at the top end. Its the matchmaking to build fighters or rather the lack of it. Weidman didn't just get a title shot against Anderson. He was built by climbing the ranks thru increasing levels of competition. Sakara, Bongefelt & Tom Lawlor earned him a fight with Maia. That got him a fight with Munoz which got him the shot.

But you also had others in the MW division climb the ranks. Bisping is a perfect example. Always beat the low end of the top 10. Beat the Kang, Leben, Akiyama's. Loss to Hendo in a title eliminator. Beats Riveria, Miller, Stan but loses a title eliminator to Chael. beats Belcher loses to Kenndey. Beats Cung Le but loses to Luke. Beats Dolloway and Leites and Anderson and gets the shot on short notice call and pulls it off. But his fights climbed to the top of the ladder, when he lost he fought others to defend his ranking.

Now rankings and accomplishments don't matter. If you have a social following you get fights vs Cans that catapult you into a title shot, often with only 1 top 10 ranked win. Stars are put into fights rather than making fighters stars.
 
Ever notice how these threads operate under the assumption that the UFC can force anyone to fight anyone else, whevener the UFC demands it? Absent of every other factor or variable.
 
Hopefully Paramount holds them accountable for that payout

Better be in the contract “Don’t fuck us like you did with ESPN”
 
