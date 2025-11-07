The UFC match-makers are currently ruining the sport and giving us horrible match-ups

They can do good fights the people want but they never do that and only in few times while they can still book these fights. It is frustrating how the match-making really sucks compared to the old days from 06 to 2013 where giants use to face each other no matter what but now they are kept apart for no reasons.



Example the only good match making in the last 5 years were few fights and when I say few I mean really really few.



Izzy-Poatan 1 and Izzy Poatan 2

Islam-Charles

DDP-Chimaev

Anka vs Poatan 1 and Anka vs Poatan 2

Gane vs Aspinall

Merab vs Omar 1

JDM vs Islam



That is like only 9 good fights that had massive build up and worthy big fights.



But now we are getting watered down fights while the UFC can still book big ass fights example Merab vs Yan 2? Can you believe this fight is gonna headline a card? Who wants to even see that mismatch again. Then there is Topuria in another Mismatch after getting Holloway and Chares now he is getting either Gaejhe or Paddy while Arman is out there who is his true rival.



We need fighters like Khamzat active taking on Imavov, Strikland and Fluffy in quick turnarounds. We need Topuria vs Arman booking, Gane vs Aspinall 2 being anounnced immediately, Topuria vs Mackhaev for the White house, Merab vs Omar 2, Jones vs winner of Aspinall and Gane these are legitimate fights.



Nobody wants to see Jones vs Poatan that is a mismatch. Imagine Topuria vs Arman booking in January or March the build-up would be crazy but no the UFC came with Paddy or Justin these are mismatches



It is kinda of sad that you can pinpoint only 9 fights in the last fuking 5 years being considered ´´MASSIVE FIGHT´´