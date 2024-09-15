Dana is desperate to have a Michael Jordan of MMA belong to the UFC, and if one doesn’t come around authentically you know damn well he will try to create one, which is what we’re seeing with him yapping about Jones. Jon has zero knockdown with his fists over the course of his career. You can’t have a goat who’s completely pillow fisted, and he’s no where near the current P4P best



He won 90% of his fights by gouging the eyes of his advancing opponents. Hasn’t been the same since they were forced to CHANGE the rule because of his cheating