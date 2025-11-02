The UFC just needs to use the same gloves Pride did

All the UFC has to do is use Pride-style gloves. Problem solved, no more eyepokes. Just buy the fucking design or pay the Japanese company it’s not that hard, goddammit
 
That would force Dana to admit all the money he spent on R&D for the "new" UFC gloves was wasted.

Oh yea, and something something "we can't make them anymore the fabrication process doesn't exist" something something company bullshit.

But yea, the UFC could make PRIDE style gloves if they wanted to. It would just require Dana to swallow his PRIDE and admit mistakes, which he seems incapable of.
 
Didn't they change the glove style to something more like the the Pride gloves and then change them back after one or two events?

Whoever said the UFC is not interested in solving the eye poke problem was dead on .

This situation plays into their greedy goals incredibly well. Now they can say Tom doesn't represent the UFC heavyweight division very well, opening the door for a White House card with Jones versus Poatan. Tom gets fucked (some more), Jones is on the White House card (Murica!) , and fans get a with no meaning, that will be hyped to the Moon.

*Sighs* I used to love this sport. Now it's not a sport, but a circus. Still entertaining, but much less satisfying. Now we will have corrupt Fighters, corrupt promoters, corrupt politicians, corrupt Irishman, rapists, felons, wife beaters, Epstein files :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes, and a couple of really good foreign athletes converging at the highest office in the land. We're really making America great again.
 
