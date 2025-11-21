Unheralded Truth
Are they trying to see how much hype there would be? Thoughts?
BOK BOKKhamzat just won the title via boring decision. He doesn't deserve Alex yet
Khamzat has zero (0) title defenses. he can defend the belt a few times before moving up a weight class. that is if he even fights within a year.BOK BOK
Sure he could, I just like the Poatan fans just gettin bent out of shape about the idea right away.Khamzat has zero (0) title defenses. he can defend the belt a few times before moving up a weight class. that is if he even fights within a year.
Poatan:Khamzat for 25 min against Poatan
it would be Dana White privilege to the extreme and it would be absolutely cringeSure he could, I just like the Poatan fans just gettin bent out of shape about the idea right away.
As a proud Poatard, I have np admitting that Khamzat might run right after him.Sure he could, I just like the Poatan fans just gettin bent out of shape about the idea right away.
it would be Dana White privilege to the extreme and it would be absolutely cringe
its not being scared, its that Khamzat doesnt deserve it. he just won the MW title after beating 1 MW and short notice Usman to get to it. Usman even did enough that Khamzat only won by Majority Decision. he fucked up a whole event because he missed weight really badly. and he hasnt defended his title yet.I mean I'm sure Dana would rather have Poatan not lose to Khamzat. I just think it's funny how scared some of his fans would be, I mean they already are hahaha
well yea but what if he can !if Khamzat cant get Alex on the ground, he's done for.
then he'd better sub him quick or hope to high heaven that he can keep him groundedwell yea but what if he can !