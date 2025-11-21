Media The UFC just asked us all what we think of Pereira vs Chimaev

We, the fans would be the real winners.

It would be an awesome match up, the 2 most intimidating aura farmers in the game right now.

But I'll never get my hopes up for it, the UFC can't reliably book a dinner at olive garden these days. Paddy, Ilia, Gaethje and Arman have all been waiting on Islam's move to 170 to play out.

And I'm sure Dana doesn't wanna lose a star like Poatan or Khamzat with the Paramount deal around the corner
 
PrideNverDies said:
Khamzat just won the title via boring decision. He doesn't deserve Alex yet
BOK BOK

chicken-cluck.gif
 
Blastbeat said:
Khamzat has zero (0) title defenses. he can defend the belt a few times before moving up a weight class. that is if he even fights within a year.
Sure he could, I just like the Poatan fans just gettin bent out of shape about the idea right away.

NO HE CANT DO THAT DANA DONT LET HIM

giphy.gif
 
HHJ said:
Sure he could, I just like the Poatan fans just gettin bent out of shape about the idea right away.

NO HE CANT DO THAT DANA DONT LET HIM

giphy.gif
it would be Dana White privilege to the extreme and it would be absolutely cringe
Alex is bigger anyway, i dont see them being able to meet at any weight below light heavyweight.
and say what you want about Alex, at least he is an active champ. Khamzat continually frustrates me with his inactivity. i know its not all his fault, he seems to be an injury prone guy. but it is still frustrating.
 
HHJ said:
Sure he could, I just like the Poatan fans just gettin bent out of shape about the idea right away.

NO HE CANT DO THAT DANA DONT LET HIM

giphy.gif
As a proud Poatard, I have np admitting that Khamzat might run right after him.

I can at least picture a scenario where the takedowns start piling up and AP possibly wilting if it happened enough times back to back

I wanna see AP go bring some life to HW and try for the 3rd belt.

Whereas it might be close to June 2026 before Khamzat defends vs Imavov 😉
 
Blastbeat said:
it would be Dana White privilege to the extreme and it would be absolutely cringe
I mean I'm sure Dana would rather have Poatan not lose to Khamzat. I just think it's funny how scared some of his fans would be, I mean they already are hahaha
 
HHJ said:
I mean I'm sure Dana would rather have Poatan not lose to Khamzat. I just think it's funny how scared some of his fans would be, I mean they already are hahaha
its not being scared, its that Khamzat doesnt deserve it. he just won the MW title after beating 1 MW and short notice Usman to get to it. Usman even did enough that Khamzat only won by Majority Decision. he fucked up a whole event because he missed weight really badly. and he hasnt defended his title yet.
i dont think he would have an easy time with Alex. Gilbert Burns gave him a war and Burns is way smaller than Alex. in hindsight i think that was probably the last of Burns' prime in that fight.
if Khamzat cant get Alex on the ground, he's done for.
 
Tbh Chimaev would submit Poatan in the early rounds. Their wrestling is not even comparable.

I would like for Chimaev to get active and defend at least 4 times before getting that title shot.
And if he ever does go to LHW, he should bulk up properly.
 
