The UFC is really owned by Silver Lake Partners Now

Silver Lake Partners is a huge private equity firm that has over $28 billion dollars in assets under management. They own a 51% controlling interest in WME-IMG. Silver Lake specializes in technology companies for the most part.
Silver Lake bought the UFC via WME-IMG, an entity they control. Its possible that the end goal is Silver Lake taking WME-IMG-UFC public as the UFC has always had great free cash flow and the UFC will improve the financials of the new WME-IMG-UFC.
