The UFC is really owned by Silver Lake Partners Now

Silver Lake Partners is a huge private equity firm that has over $28 billion dollars in assets under management. They own a 51% controlling interest in WME-IMG. Silver Lake specializes in technology companies for the most part.

Silver Lake bought the UFC via WME-IMG, an entity they control. Its possible that the end goal is Silver Lake taking WME-IMG-UFC public as the UFC has always had great free cash flow and the UFC will improve the financials of the new WME-IMG-UFC.
 
The Dalian Wanda boss has a personal wealth of around 33 billion USD.

Dalian Wanda manages hundreds of billions in assets.

The UFC got a shitty deal IMO. Should have bowed down to their Chinese overlords.
 
chinese real estate is in a depression outside of a few large metro areas right now. and its hard for chinese people to get billions in US $ nowadays with currency controls beijing is enforcing now.


edit: one of first things i found googling them http://deadline.com/2016/10/wanda-group-real-estate-woes-endanger-hollywood-buying-spree-1201834773/
 
