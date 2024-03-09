The UFC is now holding MMA back

Because of the UFC's greed mma looks like boxing inferior and insecure ex. If the UFC paid a fair wage and were more accommodating of their fighters shit like ngannoubv joshua would never have happened.
Well done ngannou for making more money in boxing than he would have in his entire mma career 4 times over.

Boxing sycophants think mma is inferior now because [insert absurd argument]....while the ufc/Dana white acolytes spinning some crap about ngannou dropping the ball..

Fcuck white and the ufc machine.
 
Partly true, but I wouldnt relate it to boxing. Just as a whole Dana white and the way he's conducted himself has no doubt hurt MMA. From Randy Couture, to Frank Shamrock, etc - the fighter pay, the sponsor shit, the reebok deal. Nothing Dana white has done has benefited the SPORT of MMA in any way at this point, its only benefited the pockets of three people.
 
Wonder where UFC spends their billions if not for fighters. We are not seeing any step up in production or logistics.
 
I think that ship sailed when Floyd made Conor into his bitch :rolleyes:
conor-mcgregor-punch-nth7dbsww618raip.gif
 
As long the fighters don´t stand up against this shit and signing the contracts nothing will change.
 
It's a really bad situation, they are mostly keeping quiet but most of the guys on the roster are hoping to do the same thing.


Why the hell would I sit here and destroy my body and brain for a company who doesn't give a damn about me, if your even semi-popular in the UFC your better off trying to get that saudi money.



Volkanovski made like 600k-700k base against Ilia, and he just watched Ngannou make 20 million for two rounds of work?!? The cat's out of the bag now, it'll never be the same (which is probably a good thing). If the UFC and Dana disrespected GSP, Andy, and were talking shit about Jones behind his back, what chance does a normal fighter have!?

The UFC thought they could bully Ngannou with silly interim titles and disrespectful tactics, and when he didn't give in they started throwing the real money at him in desperation. Just another lesson for new and upcoming fighters to learn from.
 
Francis got paid a shadow realm ducking Bones and Tom. Well deserved nap.
 
PI centers, paying fighters, promotion, legal fees, helping pay fighters' insurance

Dana's driveway
 
I remember walking down a street and seeing a man who owned a group of monkeys. People would walk by and give the owner money while the monkeys danced and he threw peanuts at them. It reminded me of UFC management and their fighters.
 
Troll
 
It's a really bad situation, they are mostly keeping quiet but most of the guys on the roster are hoping to do the same thing.


Why the hell would I sit here and destroy my body and brain for a company who doesn't give a damn about me, if your even semi-popular in the UFC your better off trying to get that saudi money.



Volkanovski made like 600k-700k base against Ilia, and he just watched Ngannou make 20 million for two rounds of work?!? The cat's out of the bag now, it'll never be the same (which is probably a good thing). If the UFC and Dana disrespected GSP, Andy, and were talking shit about Jones behind his back, what chance does a normal fighter have!?

The UFC thought they could bully Ngannou with silly interim titles and disrespectful tactics, and when he didn't give in they started throwing the real money at him in desperation. Just another lesson for new and upcoming fighters to learn from.
I'm not sure the cat is going to be out of the bag for long. If MMA fighters aren't competitive in boxing then the interest in them taking on boxers is only going to last for a while.
 
If the UFC wasn’t paying fighters enough, one of these other organizations would’ve become successful by paying them the multi-millions across the board that some seem to think they should be paid. That it hasn’t happened is pretty strong evidence that the MMA business doesn’t support that level of pay.
 
And how are you going to change it? These threads will do nothing but reiterate the same dead points. No-one will rally behind anyone and do anything.

Like Hellboy said...

"And then what?"

Cause that's all these discussions are. But hey get it all out.

<28>
 
Lol.. Boxing wishes it pulled the numbers the UFC does in ppvs.

Yes tip fighters aren't paid quite enough. The middle to bottom fighters tho are paid better. How much you think fighters on boxing underarms make? Same or less than UFC undercards on average.
 
