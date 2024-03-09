The UFC is now holding MMA back

It's a really bad situation, they are mostly keeping quiet but most of the guys on the roster are hoping to do the same thing.





Why the hell would I sit here and destroy my body and brain for a company who doesn't give a damn about me, if your even semi-popular in the UFC your better off trying to get that saudi money.







Volkanovski made like 600k-700k base against Ilia, and he just watched Ngannou make 20 million for two rounds of work?!? The cat's out of the bag now, it'll never be the same (which is probably a good thing). If the UFC and Dana disrespected GSP, Andy, and were talking shit about Jones behind his back, what chance does a normal fighter have!?



The UFC thought they could bully Ngannou with silly interim titles and disrespectful tactics, and when he didn't give in they started throwing the real money at him in desperation. Just another lesson for new and upcoming fighters to learn from.