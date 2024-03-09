The UFC is now holding MMA back

Genki Sudo
Because of the UFC's greed mma looks like boxing inferior and insecure ex. If the UFC paid a fair wage and were more accommodating of their fighters shit like ngannoubv joshua would never have happened.
