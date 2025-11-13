The UFC is clearly distancing itself from gambling in the wake of the recent controversy...

The way this shit is going the whole sport is gonna be gambling focused with the actual fights being secondary, we'll be watching a screen covered in live odds with a tiny video of the fight in the corner.

Dana being a literal gambling addict doesn't exactly help.
 
I need a public display of good faith to prove that they are attempting to move the image of mma away from sports gambling
If they drag Gianni the goof into the cage this Saturday and shoot him in the back of the head on live ppv then that will alleviate all of my concerns
 
Oh no, guess we won't be getting any pre-scripted betting tips from Minty Bets anymore.
 
Vegas already changes odds during the fight that can be bet on.

I guess the difference here is that the UFC will be "the house"... that takes all teh money & offerz all teh payouts.

It would be very distracting for them to show on screen during the fight... how real time betting odds change due to teh casualz input on social media (or however they're going to calculate it)... I like to make my own assessments & would find that mess very distracting.

Hopefully it's a separate app or something that people can get that live stream data on so that we don't have to be involved if we don't want to.
 
It's really just a different avenue to have live odds, yeah.
 
Yeah, it's not much different than what they have now. My fear though is that they're going to add those changing odds live... to the hovering round timer, at the bottom where I have no choice but to see what all teh casualz are thinking.

Atm... teh broadcast team "sometimes" mention between roundz... how the odds have shifted, & that's fine. I just don't want some continuous counter on there telling me what to think about how the fight is going with every fooking strike or sub attempt. In before a lay & prayer starts stacking the odds in his favor despite doing fook all with his position.

If it's a separate ap, then all good... just don't try & influence my viewing experience with data from a bunch of drunk casualz chiming in on social media... or even any kind of indicator about how odds are shifting or whatever. That's not something I want to be forced into my live viewing experience.
 
I'm a bettor so it will barely register to me. I'm looking at live odds a lot anyway. But I also absolutely see how it could be annoying for a non bettor if they're jamming it onto the screen the entire time.
Of course for me it's looking at it like a potential angle, that casuals chiming in influence odds in a favorable way to me.
(An example would be a guy that I know has shit cardio starting fast and winning rd 1 and the sentiment from casuals tilting the line his direction when I know he's gonna fade and likely lose the rest of the fight).
 
Who are these marks lining up their pockets with the degenerate gambling?

The reason Dana hates sherdog is because we don't even pay for the fights, let alone gamble.

Do you realise how much my mom charges me for renting her basement Daner?
 
Not true UFC getting more into gambling and will need FBI support as they will gamble in predictions too now.
