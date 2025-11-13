The UFC is clearly distancing itself from gambling in the wake of the recent controversy...

mkess101
Not the hero he deserves, but the hero he needs
@plutonium
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2007
- Messages
- 59,543
- Reaction score
- 33,000
only stupid conspiracy theorists would think the fights are fixed
Vegas already changes odds during the fight that can be bet on.
I guess the difference here is that the UFC will be "the house"... that takes all teh money & offerz all teh payouts.
It would be very distracting for them to show how real time betting odds change due to teh casualz input on social media (or however they're going to do it)... I like to make my own assessments & would find that mess very distracting. Hopefully it's a separate app or something that people can get that live stream data on.
Yeah, it's not much different than what they have now. My fear though is that they're going to add those changing odds live... to the hovering round timer, at the bottom where I have no choice but to see what all teh casualz are thinking.It's really just a different avenue to have live odds, yeah.
Yeah, it's not much different than what they have now. My fear though is that they're going to add those changing odds live... to the hovering round timer, at the bottom where I have no choice but to see what all teh casualz are thinking.
Atm... teh broadcast team "sometimes" mention between roundz... how the odds have shifted, & that's fine. I just don't want some continuous counter on there telling me what to think about how the fight is going with every fooking strike or sub attempt. In before a lay & prayer starts stacking the odds in his favor despite doing fook all with his position.
If it's a separate ap, then all good... just don't try & influence my viewing experience with data from a bunch of drunk casualz chiming in on social media... or even any kind of indicator about how odds are shifting or whatever. That's not something I want to be forced into my live viewing experience.
bwahahaha.only stupid conspiracy theorists would think the fights are fixed
no i am completely serious you fucking genius analystbwahahaha.
hopefully you're kidding?
Not true UFC getting more into gambling and will need FBI support as they will gamble in predictions too now.
View attachment 1121089
Must expand Tap to.... who they will fight next? will the fighter do a victory dance... what color underwear?...Bit much all this just to try and get a perfect Tap card