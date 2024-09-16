The UFC is 100% Correct Making Jones vs Stipe From a Business Sense

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
2,707
Reaction score
2,308
This should be a very short and self explanatory thread for anyone with an objective mind. Jones admittedly has out one foot the door. Him beating the UFC’s new HW show pony does absolutely nothing for the future of the division when he retires, which he will. The Aspinall deserves this fanboys simply have not thought of the rebuilding period for the division should he get wrecked and Jones retires anyways. The UFC is doing the right thing
 
The Aspinal deserved this fanboys are all the fans of fighters Jones has beat. There are also some that don’t relate to him as well who want to see his downfall.

Can’t expect a GOAT at the tail end of his career to fight the next up superstar.
 
As a fan I don’t care if a ufc fight makes good business sense. I just want to see the best vs the best. If you’re a fan and you worry or make excuses because a bad fight makes good business sense for the company, you’re an idiot. Do you get a cut if the ufc rake in billions? No. So why not hope they put out exciting fights for YOU as a fan?
 
Is anyone even interested in this fight?

Last time we saw Stipe was nearly 4 years ago when he got KTFO by Ngannou
 
Jones fighting Stipe isn't the problem. Jones "defending" the HW title against Stipe is the problem.

The UFC has made a mockery of the HW title with this whole Francis/Jones/Stipe charade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TITS
Why is everyone here so against Stipey collecting a paycheck?
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
3K
cburm
cburm
Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
9K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,513
Messages
56,202,855
Members
175,107
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top