The UFC is 100% Correct Making Jones vs Stipe From a Business Sense

This should be a very short and self explanatory thread for anyone with an objective mind. Jones admittedly has out one foot the door. Him beating the UFC’s new HW show pony does absolutely nothing for the future of the division when he retires, which he will. The Aspinall deserves this fanboys simply have not thought of the rebuilding period for the division should he get wrecked and Jones retires anyways. The UFC is doing the right thing