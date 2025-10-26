The UFC has zero intention of getting rid of eye pokes

Koya
New gloves come in, then they are not used anymore and the old ones come back.
1,374,537th warning for eye poke without sanction
Fighters keeping their fingers extended all the time
There are many solutions. For example switch to Shooto type gloves, the 6 oz ones. Problel solved.
Or just have one damn seminar for the refs where they're told tolerance zero for eye pokes.
Or have any eye poke intentional or not be an automatic point deduction, after video verification.m
But no just do nothing and ruin events
