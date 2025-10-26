The UFC has zero intention of getting rid of eye pokes

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
4,182
Reaction score
6,400
New gloves come in, then they are not used anymore and the old ones come back.

1,374,537th warning for eye poke without sanction

Fighters keeping their fingers extended all the time

There are many solutions. For example switch to Shooto type gloves, the 6 oz ones. Problel solved.

Or just have one damn seminar for the refs where they're told tolerance zero for eye pokes.

Or have any eye poke intentional or not be an automatic point deduction, after video verification.m

But no just do nothing and ruin events
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,710
Messages
58,001,532
Members
175,901
Latest member
alecnatt32

Share this page

Back
Top