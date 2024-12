Not surprised by Alex given his activity level. Kind of shocked by the rest. Max fought on the same card headlined by Alex so how do you distinguish that exactly?



Jon fought once this year and we know he's a high medium draw at best.



Aljamain Sterling said the PPV numbers for his fight against Sean wasn't worth the quick turnaround back in 2023. It makes you wonder.



Is the UFC starving for big pay-per-view movers? You decide