Media The UFC has officially entered his Dark age era.

Let me tell ya something, i've walked out of sherdog and watch the Sherdog Heavies disaster since the beginning, @HHJ is a piece of shit.

He's still probably in Magomed Ankalaev room sucking him deep with his drums all over the place.



Ankalaev displayed very poor grappling this saturday, it was disastrous, heck pereira even managed to judo throw his ass like a blanket.




It just wasnt enough....i hope Plinio Cruz and Glover punished Alex severely in the lockroom after this lost, should we bring back the Antonio Inoki treatment ? I think we should.



It was a tough pill to swallow, it took a couple days to digest all of this in my mind, Pereira was the last superstar that the UFC wouldnt afford to lose, now we've entered a dark age for the UFC.

I still remember that golden era :

1741894467056.jpeg


1741894517943.jpeg

Now we have this :



Its very depressing to the least.




Dana White will never be able to market such champions. And he knows it very well.

 
The dark age of the UFC was when John McCain banned the UFC on cable from 1996 to 2001, you TUF noob
 
not sure what you mean, there has been plenty of darkies in the UFC since the beginning...
 
"If Magomed Ankalaev win this saturday night, i will leave Sherdog forever."

giphy.gif
 
TS you have to hold up your promise, metallica didn't delete his account like he said he would and now you're not doing it either
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The dark age of the UFC was when John McCain banned the UFC on cable from 1996 to 2001, you TUF noob
Click to expand...
I had a working theory that the dark ages of mma must have coincided with the peak of nu metal, but hadn’t gotten my timeline worked out.

Appears I was correct
<5>
 
