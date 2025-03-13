Versez
Let me tell ya something, i've walked out of sherdog and watch the Sherdog Heavies disaster since the beginning, @HHJ is a piece of shit.
He's still probably in Magomed Ankalaev room sucking him deep with his drums all over the place.
Ankalaev displayed very poor grappling this saturday, it was disastrous, heck pereira even managed to judo throw his ass like a blanket.
It just wasnt enough....i hope Plinio Cruz and Glover punished Alex severely in the lockroom after this lost, should we bring back the Antonio Inoki treatment ? I think we should.
It was a tough pill to swallow, it took a couple days to digest all of this in my mind, Pereira was the last superstar that the UFC wouldnt afford to lose, now we've entered a dark age for the UFC.
I still remember that golden era :
Now we have this :
Its very depressing to the least.
Dana White will never be able to market such champions. And he knows it very well.
