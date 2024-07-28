The UFC has never been this bad in the time I've been watching (since 2006)

inb4 "the UFC is dying".

I've never been a doom and gloom fan but you've got to admit it's pretty bad right now.

The new gloves are terrible and I honestly think they're playing a part. Punches seem to have much less impact. There are too many cards, too many average fighters (to put it nicely). And to top it off, we get a huge PPV in the UK and it's ruined by forcing people to fight at 3/4/5/6am. The crowd was dead by 3am.

There's no real point to this thread other than to vent my frustration. Thanks.
 
Substance Abuse said:
iTz tH3 gL0v3z hUrp dErP
Dana literally said that even he and his team were questioning it at one point. They should start looking at it again.

How do you explain the sudden drop in power across the entire roster?
 
I agree. My interest in the UFC has never been lower. If it wasn't for Sherbros, I wouldn't even be tuning in for UFC events. There are 3, maybe 4, UFC fighters I'm interested in watching.
 
There's zero mega stars & almost zero big fights on the horizon. It's crazy. Aspinall doesn't even really have an opponent now.

Everybody just seems a much of a muchness. Like, Belal just won the title but fighters like him grow on trees. There's nothing special about him. The sport is saturated with dull grapplers trying to win decisions.
 
Spacebadger said:
I love this, Belal has given the upset of the year.

Last year it was Sean and Adesanya.
Yeah and nobody cares because it's dull as ditchwater. Except Muslims of course, who are happy "their guy" won. But if a white guy cheers for a white guy, he's racist.
 
deman said:
There's zero mega stars & almost zero big fights on the horizon. It's crazy. Aspinall doesn't even really have an opponent now.

Everybody just seems a much of a muchness. Like, Belal just won the title but fighters like him grow on trees. There's nothing special about him. The sport is saturated with dull grapplers trying to win decisions.
Casual
 
Maybe it’s just the normal cycle of things… the fans getting into now will reminisce a decade from now how the fighters are no longer like (insert name of current fighters), and things were better…


…that being said the Pride Era (and UFC under the Fertitas) was the best 😁😁😁😁😁
 
don't ask said:
It's true. I mean, I'm also a casual when it comes to Taco Bell and another things that incur diarrhea-like symptoms. Not sure why anyone would be a hardcore devotee to something that feels like it's filling up your pants with shit.
Cos it doesnt. Im a fan of fighting.

Watching Tom and Belal win was very satisfying for me.
 
deman said:
Yeah and nobody cares because it's dull as ditchwater. Except Muslims of course, who are happy "their guy" won. But if a white guy cheers for a white guy, he's racist.
Time to get off the internet & stop watching the news buddeh, go outside and touch grass.
 
Completely agree. And this comes from a guy who will actually drop down money for a card that really gets my attention. There's nothing on the horizon that besides the Sphere event that im hyped about.
Every company has their ups and downs and anyone that defends a crappy product cant complain if it stays that way for a long period of time.
 
