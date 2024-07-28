The UFC has never been this bad in the time I've been watching (since 2006)

inb4 "the UFC is dying".



I've never been a doom and gloom fan but you've got to admit it's pretty bad right now.



The new gloves are terrible and I honestly think they're playing a part. Punches seem to have much less impact. There are too many cards, too many average fighters (to put it nicely). And to top it off, we get a huge PPV in the UK and it's ruined by forcing people to fight at 3/4/5/6am. The crowd was dead by 3am.



There's no real point to this thread other than to vent my frustration. Thanks.