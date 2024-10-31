Media The UFC has approached Alex Pereira and offered him to fight Ankalaev on short notice at UFC 310

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,635
Reaction score
53,650


Let's go

giphy.gif
 
Is that during Ramadan? Ank has said in the past hes not taking the fight during Ramadan

Edit: it's not so we're clear there
 
Alex will say yes but I don’t know if Ank will. If Belal is really injured we may see Alex fight regardless, he’s in the business of saving the UFCs ass.
 
flektarn said:
Short notice and not in abu dhabi?
Zero chance Ank accepts. He's turned down the fight before.
Click to expand...
Ank is absolutely done if Alex accepts and he doesn't. Thing is, Alex didn't seem healthy before the Khalil fight. He talked about taking a break.
 
