Media The UFC are interested in making Beneil Dariush vs Mauricio Ruffy

Solid fight. Hope it gets done. Big step up in competition for Ruffy. Does BSD have a fight? Him vs Ruffy would also be good.
 
UFC tryna get Dariush killed so they can build up another star smh

They should put him against Moicano, Fiziev, or BSD
 
Dariush should go full D1 wrestling here or he gets killed
 
I was hoping for Fiziev vs. Ruffy to headline the alleged Baku card in June!
 
A big step down in terms of ranking for Dariush. But if you can’t beat an unranked guy. You probably don’t belong in the top 15, anyway.

Let’s see if it gets signed.
 
gentel said:
Probably, though tbf the guys who knocked him out were Tsarukyan and Oliveira, the 2nd and 3rd best LWs on the planet
Click to expand...
True, but he’ll be 37 soon and hasn’t fought in a while plus he’s injury prone.
 
Typical UFC.
Let the new exciting guy fight ranked guys while still getting paid peanuts on his initial contract, 2k/2k or something BS like that lol.
 
