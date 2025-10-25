The UFC absolutely has to do something about the eye poke problem

BennyOcean
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2013
- Messages
- 776
- Reaction score
- 119
Enough is enough. Every eye poke you automatically take a point. Second poke, take two points. Third poke DQ. Maybe that's not enough, but they have to do something.
Luke Thomas immediately started talking about the gloves. It's not the gloves. Gane made no attempt to make a fist, he extended the fingers directly into Tom's eyes. It's not the f*ing gloves, it's the fighters.no points taken. just DQ immediately. these guys are "professional" fighters. its their responsibility.
start throwing out aggressive DQs and watch how fast they stop eye poking.
but we all know nothing will change.
100% agreeLuke Thomas immediately started talking about the gloves. It's not the gloves. Gane made no attempt to make a fist, he extended the fingers directly into Tom's eyes. It's not the f*ing gloves, it's the fighters.
Luke Thomas immediately started talking about the gloves. It's not the gloves. Gane made no attempt to make a fist, he extended the fingers directly into Tom's eyes. It's not the f*ing gloves, it's the fighters.
It was a reflex, dude is fighting a human killing machine. Not something you can really control.Luke Thomas immediately started talking about the gloves. It's not the gloves. Gane made no attempt to make a fist, he extended the fingers directly into Tom's eyes. It's not the f*ing gloves, it's the fighters.
In every sport there are known rulebooks and it is expected that the athletes will avoid fouls. He absolutely can control his fingers and how they are pointed.It was a reflex, dude is fighting a human killing machine. Not something you can really control.
Just use Pride style gloves, it’s so simple.
I dont think anyone has died in F1 since 2014. Now its one of the safest sports.This is like trying to take accidents out of F1.
Eventually someone else will probably die, just a matter of time. F1 has greatly minimized risk of death, which is great. But you can never change the nature of high speed car racing, it’s inherently very dangerous. Similarly, you can minimize these occurrences in mma but they will always be part of the sport.I dont think anyone has died in F1 since 2014. Now its one of the safest sports.