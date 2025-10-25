The UFC absolutely has to do something about the eye poke problem

There’s literally nothing that can be done. This is like trying to take accidents out of F1. The nature of mma is that there will always be accidental eye pokes, groin shots, etc.
 
They already modified the gloves


They need to use electroshock censors I guess
 
This man would have fought with no eyes. Some people are built different.

It is honestly one of the worst things about the sport unfortunately. Points should be taken as soon as a guy approaches with an open hand toward the head. There's no need for it, even to defend takedowns it takes a split second to open your hands up to grab, so they should be closed fists 100% and only open once they are behind the head for a clinch/thai plum.
 
dubhlinn said:
no points taken. just DQ immediately. these guys are "professional" fighters. its their responsibility.
start throwing out aggressive DQs and watch how fast they stop eye poking.
but we all know nothing will change.
Luke Thomas immediately started talking about the gloves. It's not the gloves. Gane made no attempt to make a fist, he extended the fingers directly into Tom's eyes. It's not the f*ing gloves, it's the fighters.
 
100% agree
 
It's the gloves too. There are better gloves that make it harder for you to extend your figures like that.
 
I created a thread about this many many years ago but it looks like its been deleted. I agree but how will they redesign gloves that doesn't hinder BJJ / the wrestle?
 
It was a reflex, dude is fighting a human killing machine. Not something you can really control.
 
In every sport there are known rulebooks and it is expected that the athletes will avoid fouls. He absolutely can control his fingers and how they are pointed.
 
They for sure need to change how Eye pokes are handled. I feel like a eye poke in the 1st round should be 2 point taken of followed by a DQ if another eye poke happens. Eye Pokes in the 2nd or 3rd round should be a point taken of followed by DQ...It seem like ref give way to much leeway with eye pokes. 1 good eye poke going change the flow of the fight, and must time the outcome.
 
its all about gloves most eye pokes are accidental because fighters used to measure distance with the palm open
 
what about Whittman's gloves or PRIDE gloves that curve the fingers more? UFC should adopt those
 
Kinniku said:
I dont think anyone has died in F1 since 2014. Now its one of the safest sports.
Eventually someone else will probably die, just a matter of time. F1 has greatly minimized risk of death, which is great. But you can never change the nature of high speed car racing, it’s inherently very dangerous. Similarly, you can minimize these occurrences in mma but they will always be part of the sport.
 
