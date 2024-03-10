The UFC 299 main event was a waste of time

blaseblase
Feb 28, 2023
We all knew Chito wasn't a deserving contender. He was ranked 6th when the fight was announced, somehow snuck into 5th place right before the fight. Sandhagen had a definitive win over him and Merab was the obvious number one contender. Is anyone else sick of these fake matchups where the champion is clearly ducking the number one contender? This fight did not need to happen. Sean should have been fighting Merab on this card.