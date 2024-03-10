The UFC 299 main event was a waste of time

I did think O'malley was going to take the decision on just being more technically proficient. But it was still impressive how badly he was busting chito. Usually don't see him marking him up quite that bad, sean put a lot of damage on him. But yeah it kind of just picked up where the last fight left off right before O'malley got kicked in the leg. Was sean dominating the distance game and darting in and out with shots on the slower chito.