The UFC 299 main event was a waste of time

blaseblase

blaseblase

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
5,381
Reaction score
9,678
We all knew Chito wasn't a deserving contender. He was ranked 6th when the fight was announced, somehow snuck into 5th place right before the fight. Sandhagen had a definitive win over him and Merab was the obvious number one contender. Is anyone else sick of these fake matchups where the champion is clearly ducking the number one contender? This fight did not need to happen. Sean should have been fighting Merab on this card.
 
blaseblase said:
We all knew Chito wasn't a deserving contender. He was ranked 6th when the fight was announced, somehow snuck into 5th place right before the fight. Sandhagen had a definitive win over him and Merab was the obvious number one contender. Is anyone else sick of these fake matchups where the champion is clearly ducking the number one contender? This fight did not need to happen. Sean should have been fighting Merab on this card.
Click to expand...

No it wasn't, there was unfinished business there. And Chito won the first fight they had, even though controversial. So they had to clear the dust to see what's actually going to happen.
 
Just the fact that so many ppl picked Chito to win ultimately proved that it was NOT a waste of time.

What it was though, was not the most efficient choice for the division.
 
I kinda wanted to get it over with, seeing as how the previous fight went. And I thought Chito would do better.
 
I did think O'malley was going to take the decision on just being more technically proficient. But it was still impressive how badly he was busting chito. Usually don't see him marking him up quite that bad, sean put a lot of damage on him. But yeah it kind of just picked up where the last fight left off right before O'malley got kicked in the leg. Was sean dominating the distance game and darting in and out with shots on the slower chito.
 
MXZT said:
No it wasn't, there was unfinished business there. And Chito won the first fight they had, even though controversial. So they had to clear the dust to see what's actually going to happen.
Click to expand...

Lol at "unfinished business". Fight the number one contender jackass. Same bullshit with Bisping fighting Hendo instead of Romero. It just delays us finding out who the best fighter in the world is. I guess Jones has "unfinished business" with Matt Hamill.
 
It made sense from a storyline perspective since Chito is the only one to beat O'Malley and that finish was a bit odd. FIght wise, it drives me nuts when guys are basically gifted a title shot and just act like it's a fight on at Apex. This is a life changing moment for you and your family and you are just going to fight like that for 5 rounds? Ever heard of changing it up when something isn't working?
 
blaseblase said:
Lol at "unfinished business". Fight the number one contender jackass. Same bullshit with Bisping fighting Hendo instead of Romero. I guess Jones has "unfinished business" with Matt Hamill.
Click to expand...

Comparing Matt Hamill/Jon Jones situation to Marlon Vera/O'Malley situation is a bad comparison. There not even in the same league. And it was different reasons that the fight was stopped.
 
Sean wanted the fight to avenge his L and be able to call himself "undefeated" in a deluded sense.
Even Fedor didn't call himself undefeated up to Werdum because oh Kohsaka.
Sean would have won a lot more people over if he immediately said "Merab and Corey, you two clowns are next to warm me up then I'm flying over to Spain to kick the shit out of Topuria."
 
MXZT said:
Comparing Matt Hamill/Jon Jones situation to Marlon Vera/O'Malley situation is a bad comparison. There not even in the same league. And it was different reasons that the fight was stopped.
Click to expand...
I don't give a shit about your "unfinished business" WWF storyline. I want to see the best fight the best. And the best fight to make was very obviously O'Malley v Merab. The second best fight to make was O'Malley v Sandhagen. We got a third tier main event.
 
Far prefer Ranks mattered more and guided Title Shots. However, we know this to be second to sales and privileged pushes.

I'll enjoy the fights and not fret it much. I don't see much changing anytime soon.

<Neil01>
 
Eh. I dont know if I disagree.

Chito was never in trouble in there, despite heavy hits from Pinocchio. Every time chito pressured him, the fight was it's most exciting, but as others have said before, chito waits for the hail mary.

Even if chito won, he wouldnt had kept the belt.
 
Herwald said:
I kinda wanted to get it over with, seeing as how the previous fight went. And I thought Chito would do better.
Click to expand...
Same here, Chito shit the bed with that performance. He has the ability to make that fight far better than it was...but who knows maybe he was really rocked from that early knee and maybe it was the first time in his career to feel like that. Still he performed terribly in the biggest fight of his career.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
299 is a BANGER of a card. Damn.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 299
2
Replies
27
Views
646
Koala
Koala
biscuitsbrah
O’Malley is managing his career like a boxer
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
maximus__
maximus__
Substance Abuse
Media Petr Yan: "Chito Got Title Shot Because O'Malley Doesn't Believe He Can Beat Other Contenders."
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,624
Messages
55,226,999
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top