Don’t get me wrong, I still ain’t paying lol, but big hespect to the interns that put it together.

I’ve been around long enough to have watched almost all of the fights in the clips live, but it definitely brought back some epic memories from both Pride and UFC.

Spotted originally before the Vancity card, it features some of the most shocking scraps from back in the good ol’ days. Never gets old when some once indestructible hall of famers get flatlined…and Brandon Schaub :cool:

“No rules, no logic, just violence”!

 
Forrest still cashing cheques in 2025 , this guy hasn’t fought in more than a decade. Good for him , he won that one
 
Elvis. said:
Forrest still cashing cheques in 2025 , this guy hasn’t fought in more than a decade. Good for him , he won that one
Well said, he’s the “Ultimate” company man, and I mean that in the most respectful way.

Hopefully Bonnar is also having a laugh, watching in Valhalla, enjoying the trip down memory lane 🙏

<{JustBleed}>
 
Dana makes Forrest do all the dumbest shit lol

Good for him though, at least he has a post fighting career.

He could be in Bare Knuckle where the rejects go.
 
