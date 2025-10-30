Let's Dance
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 769
- Reaction score
- 304
Don’t get me wrong, I still ain’t paying lol, but big hespect to the interns that put it together.
I’ve been around long enough to have watched almost all of the fights in the clips live, but it definitely brought back some epic memories from both Pride and UFC.
Spotted originally before the Vancity card, it features some of the most shocking scraps from back in the good ol’ days. Never gets old when some once indestructible hall of famers get flatlined…and Brandon Schaub
“No rules, no logic, just violence”!
I’ve been around long enough to have watched almost all of the fights in the clips live, but it definitely brought back some epic memories from both Pride and UFC.
Spotted originally before the Vancity card, it features some of the most shocking scraps from back in the good ol’ days. Never gets old when some once indestructible hall of famers get flatlined…and Brandon Schaub
“No rules, no logic, just violence”!