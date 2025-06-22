The UFC’s Decline Seems to Be Accelerated by Dana White

Ivancho
I get the feeling Dana White doesn’t really care much about the future of the UFC anymore. This year has been a disaster Jones screwed us all over in an already messed up heavyweight division, and it looks like the bald guy dropped the ball in negotiations too. If you listen to his post-fight interview after the last card, it honestly feels like he couldn’t care less anymore.
Part of the blame also falls on the horrible planning. It’s always been obvious that these damn superfights were a bad idea letting guys skip entire divisions without even facing a single contender just to jump into a title shot? Total nonsense. There should at least be one legit fight at the new weight class before anyone gets a title opportunity. This mess was bound to happen. They are repeating the same shit with topuria
