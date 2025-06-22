The UFC’s Decline Seems to Be Accelerated by Dana White

I think it has more to do with selling to Endeavor and the evolution of their business model.



They used to be a fight promotion that distributed it's fights on PPV. There were fewer fights and they relied more on stars and exciting finishes to drive sales. The problem is that this created a very uneven cash flow problem and they risked injuries or a cantankerous star not falling in line or demanding too much.



Then they got on cable TV, there was more distribution and more fights but some of the same risks. At some point they decided to start prepping the UFC for a big sale and so they started doing things like fighter uniforms which killed the secondary sponsorship market but directed more of that money into their pockets.



Then they sold to Endeavor and got the long coveted ESPN deal. They got ESPN's distribution and brand as well as guaranteed money for every card no matter how bad it did. This led to even more fights (and watered down cards) and reduced the need to for superstars to juice sales even more.



Now Endeavor is working on splitting the pie up even more. They are working on a Netflix deal from what I understand, while still trying to get whatever they can from ESPN and cutting deals with Middle Easter sheiks for big cards. Streaming platforms are the new normal and they have an unending appetite for live sports content. The UFC has almost completely converted over to a content creator.



The next big step will be AI generated fighters and fight cards. Fans can upload a picture of themselves and train the UFC.AI to create custom shows just for them. Mindless brain rot with no real stakes just to fleece the zombies.