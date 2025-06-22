The UFC’s Decline Seems to Be Accelerated by Dana White

Ivancho

Ivancho

@Brown
Apr 15, 2017
4,267
3,502
I get the feeling Dana White doesn’t really care much about the future of the UFC anymore. This year has been a disaster Jones screwed us all over in an already messed up heavyweight division, and it looks like the bald guy dropped the ball in negotiations too. If you listen to his post-fight interview after the last card, it honestly feels like he couldn’t care less anymore.
Part of the blame also falls on the horrible planning. It’s always been obvious that these damn superfights were a bad idea letting guys skip entire divisions without even facing a single contender just to jump into a title shot? Total nonsense. There should at least be one legit fight at the new weight class before anyone gets a title opportunity. This mess was bound to happen. They are repeating the same shit with topuria
 
Dana is too busy with Powerslap and giving suspiciously large cash payments to much younger men to even be president of the UFC fired, should be fired tbh

SPORT-PREVIEW-DANA-250K-PRESENT.jpg
 
Bros focused on slaps an' Boxin' now

Btw fam good work usin' couldn't care less proud of u king sum mandem be Saiyan could care less but ting wrong AF dem clown ha no command a di English lang lmfaoll 💯🚫🧠
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dana's a guy who chanced his way into wealth and power because of his friends. Acting like he has any real talent is being much too gracious.
Ehhhhhhh. I hate Dana and his schtick but I wouldn't go this far. He has some talent for rallying a dumb portion of the fan base. He has a cult leader/dictator like quality that some buy into. It shows especially now as his goofy ass manages to wedge himself as a fixture in the right wing politics scene. He has some gift of something despite being an obvious buffoon.
 
Dana is the front man, the patsy,

The guy you blame when anything goes wrong, so you ignore who’s actually behind the scenes pulling the strings.

The UFC is a corporate enterprise at this point, there’s really only so much power he has. Even with his 9% ownership, he’s still a very small voice in a company of heavy hitters.


That was the case when the Fertitta’s owned it and it’s still the case now.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dana's a guy who chanced his way into wealth and power because of his friends. Acting like he has any real talent is being much too gracious.
If it wasn’t for TUF, he would’ve been irrelevant. He role played as a ‘badass’ on TUF and never stopped pretending to be one.

People bought into the bullshit that this boxercise instructor was a tough guy (pardon the pun).
 
It's honestly been a good 3-4 years since I have had much interest.. When the UFC had peak star power with the Pride guys coming over, and the likes of GSP in their primes to me was the golden age.. No star power anymore..
 
This press conference was terrible. Dana stopped giving a shit completley.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dana's a guy who chanced his way into wealth and power because of his friends. Acting like he has any real talent is being much too gracious.
This is ultimately what pisses me off when people keep sucking Dana's dick. The Frettita's did everything, they had the money, not Dana. Dana is a loser human being who cares more about money and fame than running the company he's supposed to be the president of.
 
italiamusica said:
This is ultimately what pisses me off when people keep sucking Dana's dick. The Frettita's did everything, they had the money, not Dana. Dana is a loser human being who cares more about money and fame than running the company he's supposed to be the president of.
Fertittas had the money, power, connections, and ideas. Dana's ventures on his own are Fuck it Friday and Power Slap
 
I think it has more to do with selling to Endeavor and the evolution of their business model.

They used to be a fight promotion that distributed it's fights on PPV. There were fewer fights and they relied more on stars and exciting finishes to drive sales. The problem is that this created a very uneven cash flow problem and they risked injuries or a cantankerous star not falling in line or demanding too much.

Then they got on cable TV, there was more distribution and more fights but some of the same risks. At some point they decided to start prepping the UFC for a big sale and so they started doing things like fighter uniforms which killed the secondary sponsorship market but directed more of that money into their pockets.

Then they sold to Endeavor and got the long coveted ESPN deal. They got ESPN's distribution and brand as well as guaranteed money for every card no matter how bad it did. This led to even more fights (and watered down cards) and reduced the need to for superstars to juice sales even more.

Now Endeavor is working on splitting the pie up even more. They are working on a Netflix deal from what I understand, while still trying to get whatever they can from ESPN and cutting deals with Middle Easter sheiks for big cards. Streaming platforms are the new normal and they have an unending appetite for live sports content. The UFC has almost completely converted over to a content creator.

The next big step will be AI generated fighters and fight cards. Fans can upload a picture of themselves and train the UFC.AI to create custom shows just for them. Mindless brain rot with no real stakes just to fleece the zombies.
 
