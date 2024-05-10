Germany Imports from China - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical Germany Imports from China was US$172.96 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Imports from China - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.

Germany Exports to China - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical Germany Exports to China was US$105.95 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Exports to China - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.

Germany Exports to United States - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical Germany Exports to United States was US$171.65 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Exports to United States - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.

Germany Imports from United States - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical Germany Imports from United States was US$100.96 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Imports from United States - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.

What's the import/export breakdown for the quarter? I have it for the last several years, but how much of this is Germany doing the "decoupling" vs how much is China just making their own cars? Last year was a little over $43B/quarter in crap coming from China, and a little under $25B/quarter in German crap going to China, and German vehicles going to China was over 1/4 of the exports to China.If it's actually Germany being less reliant on Chinese stuff, great, but last year was still higher than 2021 for German importing crap from China, and 2022 was the oulier year with $202B worth of Chinese crap being imported by Germany. Their import/export between China/Germany was already pretty close with US/Germany, but it's very heavily skewed towards Germany getting crap from China vs sending it, and sending crap to the US vs getting it.