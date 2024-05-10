Economy The U.S. is now Germany’s biggest trading partner — taking over from China

Sophie Kiderlin
@SKIDERLIN

  • After years of China being Germany’s main trading partner, the U.S. looks like it’s quietly taking that top spot as the year progresses.
  • Combined exports and imports between Germany and the U.S. totaled 63 billion euros ($68 billion) between January and March of 2024, while trade with China came to just below 60 billion euros.
  • Germany has adapted its China strategy, urging companies to “de-risk” from the country last year.
main-qimg-bea1d8994108ef6d79d11bba86b50fc0-lq

After years of China being Germany’s main trading partner, the U.S. looks like it’s quietly taking that top spot as the year progresses.

Combined exports and imports between Germany and the U.S. totaled 63 billion euros ($68 billion) between January and March of 2024. Meanwhile, trade between Germany and China came to just below 60 billion euros, according to CNBC calculations. Reuters first reported the change on Thursday.

Several factors played a role in the move, Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING Research, told CNBC.

“This shift is the result of several factors: strong growth in the U.S. has boosted demand for German products. […] At the same time, decoupling from China, weaker domestic demand in China and China being able to produce goods it previously imported from Germany (mainly cars) reduced German exports to China,” he said.
images

China has been Germany’s biggest trading partner for years, but the gap between China and the U.S. narrowed in recent years. The U.S. has also long been a bigger market for German exports than China, Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, told CNBC.

While the U.S. share of German exports had been growing in recent years, China’s has been decreasing, he noted. “The Chinese economy is stuttering and German companies are facing stiffer competition from subsidised Chinese firms,” Schmieding said.

The key difference is that now the U.S. is also becoming more important when it comes to imports, he pointed out.

Germany has been pursuing a new China strategy, urging companies to “de-risk” from China last year. China is to remain a partner for Germany, the country’s government has stressed, and there should not be a “de-coupling” — but “systemic rivalry” has increasingly characterized the relationship between the two.

Tensions have also increased between the European Union and China, with the two launching investigations into each other’s trade practices and threatening to slap tariffs on imports.

Last month, a survey by German economic institute Ifo found that the amount of companies who say they are dependent on China fell from 46% in February of 2022 to 37% in February of 2024. This was linked to fewer companies relying on inputs from Chinese manufacturers, the report said.
images

“The fact that the U.S. has become Germany’s largest trading partner indeed illustrates changing trade patterns and the gradual decoupling from China,” Brzeski said.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/10/the-us-is-now-germanys-biggest-trading-partner-ahead-of-china.html
 
Cid said:
Crazy 4d chess strategy against China of strengthening friendships and trade with like minded, allied, advanced democratic countries instead of childish public spats with them.
Click to expand...

orange rapist already ruined that with his stupid tariffs.
 
What's the import/export breakdown for the quarter? I have it for the last several years, but how much of this is Germany doing the "decoupling" vs how much is China just making their own cars? Last year was a little over $43B/quarter in crap coming from China, and a little under $25B/quarter in German crap going to China, and German vehicles going to China was over 1/4 of the exports to China.

If it's actually Germany being less reliant on Chinese stuff, great, but last year was still higher than 2021 for German importing crap from China, and 2022 was the oulier year with $202B worth of Chinese crap being imported by Germany. Their import/export between China/Germany was already pretty close with US/Germany, but it's very heavily skewed towards Germany getting crap from China vs sending it, and sending crap to the US vs getting it.


Germany Imports from China - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical

Germany Imports from China was US$172.96 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Imports from China - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com

Germany Exports to China - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical

Germany Exports to China was US$105.95 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Exports to China - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com


Germany Exports to United States - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical

Germany Exports to United States was US$171.65 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Exports to United States - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com

Germany Imports from United States - 2024 Data 2025 Forecast 1991-2023 Historical

Germany Imports from United States was US$100.96 Billion during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Germany Imports from United States - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on May of 2024.
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com
 
German car companies are getting hammered in China. Likely as simple as that.
 
much love to the German homies

Ich wünsch dir Gottes Segen
 
Makes sense as US is only a bigger version of Germany, despite the recent fascist take-over attempts to make it an Afro sh&thole.
 
I bought a German made vacuum and I have been very pleased with its performance.
 
