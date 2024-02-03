Economy The U.S. has lost the war on inflation!

Inflation in 2022 was 8.8% (officially 8%). In 2023, the inflation rate was 7.3% (I have my own calculation method). It's been reported as 3.4%. I expect the inflation rate to be over 20% here in the U.S. for 2024. I am giving a very low estimate. This is the beginning of a 1970's style economy only worse. This probably won't show up in housing prices as much as basic needs. You will be able to see it clearly in food prices. Also, expect the homeless situation to get worse. More people won't be able to afford the basics. The government will probably come up with a term like 'food-flation' and claim everything is fine. This is the beginning of an 'inflationary recession' that will continue to get worse. Sorry for the bad news. I wish I had something better to share on this subject.
 
